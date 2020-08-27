Microsoft: We're extending support for Windows 10 1803 by six months

To alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on IT staff, security updates for Windows 10 version 1803 will now continue until 11 May 2021.

Microsoft Build 2020: All developers need to know Watch Now

Microsoft has pushed back the end-of-service date for Windows 10 version 1803 until May 11, 2021, to ease pressure on IT staff impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The end-of-service date for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10 was originally scheduled for 10 November 2020. However, Microsoft has now extended this by six months, suggesting it would help support businesses continuity amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Security updates for Windows 10 version 1803 will therefore continue to be released monthly for Windows 10 Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise customers via Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services, and the Microsoft Update Catalogue, until 11 May 2021.

Chris Morrissey, communications and planning lead for Windows servicing and delivery, said: "We have heard your feedback and understand your need to focus on business continuity in the midst of the global pandemic. As a result, we have decided to delay the scheduled end-of-service date for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803."

In March, Microsoft extended the end of service date for Windows 10 1709 by six months, again citing the impact of COVID-19 on its customers and the resulting burden on IT staff.

The cut-off date for Windows 10 1709 security updates had been scheduled for 14 April 2020, before this was pushed back to 13 October for Enterprise, Education and IoT editions.

Microsoft has not yet extended support for Windows 10 1903, support which which is scheduled to end on 8 December 2020. A comprehensive list of end-of-service dates for all versions and editions of the Windows client and Windows Server operating systems can be found using Microsoft's Windows lifecycle fact sheet and Lifecycle Policy search tool, which provides lifecycle information for all of Microsoft's commercial products.

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider by reading these Windows and Office tips, tricks, and cheat sheets. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today

Also see