Mind-expanding STEM gifts for kids including coding robots, rocket kits, and more

The fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are fundamental to a wide range of education avenues. Here are 8 of the top STEM gifts for kids to promote hands-on learning opportunities.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are core components of numerous educational and career pathways. To heighten the allure of these fundamental fields, there are myriad STEM learning tools and all-in-one hands-on kits. These immersive offerings expose students to a host of critical education fields in an engaging, hands-on experiential format. From rocket propulsion systems and coding robots to hardcover books for aspiring chemists, here are some of the top STEM gifts for kids.

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Image: Amazon The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox is a great way to introduce children to coding and robotics at the same time. The kit allows children to build five robots including Vernie the Robot, Frankie the Cat, the Multi-Tooled Rover 4, and more. Once constructed, children are tasked with coding these various bots enabling them to dance, play the guitar, rove about, and more. This coding kit is intended for children between 7 and 12. $160 at Amazon

Botley the Coding Robot Image: Amazon Similar to the aforementioned LEGO coding kit, this particular model is geared toward slightly younger children (ages 5 and older). The 77-piece set includes 40 coding cards allowing children to control the roving robot, Botley. Additionally, this kit minimizes screen time and functions without a paired smartphone or tablet. $50 at Amazon

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Image: Amazon The Gravity Maze uses a series of challenges, blocks, a marble, and gravity to enable creative spatial problem-solving in a unique format. Each challenge will detail a starting and ending point as well as the pieces needed for this particular task. Then players arrange the maze cubes so that the marble completes the course. The set includes 60 different challenges and these increase in complexity from beginner mazes to more advanced undertakings. The Gravity Maze is recommended for children 8 and older. $30 at Amazon

Mega Fossil Dig Kit Image: Amazon The Mega Fossil Dig kit provides a hands-on archeological experience for children. Using the provided tools, children are tasked with excavating 16 real fossils from the sediment including dinosaur, shark, mosasaur, and ammonite fossils. The kit also includes a 16-page guide explaining fossil formation, identification tips, and more. $20 at Amazon

Weather Science Kit Image: Amazon The 4M Weather Science Kit is a great STEM gift for kids; especially aspiring meteorologists and earth scientists. This model allows children to gain a better understanding of the water cycle and other meteorological phenomena through a series of hands-on experiments. This kit is designed for children ages 8 and older. $12 at Amazon

Beginner Microscope STEM Kit Image: Amazon A beginner's microscope is a great way to introduce children to the microscopic world around them. This 52-piece kit includes 10 prepared slides as well as blank slides allowing children to prepare their own specimens. The microscope offers magnification ranging from 120x to 1200x and the unit comes with a carrying case for convenient stowing and transportability for child scientists on the move. $40 at Amazon

Green Science Rocket Kit Image: Amazon A rocket kit is a great way to introduce children to physics, aerodynamics, and design. The Green Science Rocket Kit includes materials to build two paper rockets as well as the launch system. Individuals will need to add two plastic bottles to function as the launch stand and propulsion delivery system. $28 at Amazon