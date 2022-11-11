Smartsheet and monday work management are two similar project management tools. Here's a key feature comparison to help you choose which PM tool is right for your business.

There are many different project management tools out there for teams to choose. However, teams must select the right software based on their unique needs. Two of the best project management software solutions on the market today include Smartsheet and monday.com’s monday work management.

While Smartsheet and monday work management offer similar project management tools, there are some differences between the two. Let’s dive in.

What is Smartsheet?

Smartsheet is a work collaboration software with powerful project management features. Through Smartsheet, teams have access to everything they need to move projects forward, including project planning, resource management, strategic planning and budgeting. Smartsheet also offers the spreadsheet-like functionality many project managers know and love.

What is monday work management?

monday work management is the platform offered by monday.com. monday work management is a robust project and work management tool that features monday projects. The tools inside monday work management enable teams to plan projects and track tasks using a simplified interface.

Smartsheet vs. monday work management: Feature comparison

Feature Smartsheet monday work management Task management Yes Yes Project planning Yes Yes Team collaboration Yes Yes Workflow management Yes Yes Gantt chart Yes Yes Customization Yes Yes Time tracking No Yes

Project planning

Smartsheet and monday work management offer similar project planning features. Smartsheet delivers everything teams need to manage projects, including the ability to add milestones, create new tasks and subtasks and use a Gantt chart view for easy visualization. Smartsheet also offers other tools to help teams better prepare for successful projects such as resource management and simple budget tracking.

monday work management also offers milestone creation, task planning and a Gantt chart view. Using monday work management, teams can create dependencies, assign contributors and specify deadlines. monday.com offers monday projects as a workflow add-on for monday work management for managing and planning projects.

Task management

Smartsheet allows teams to sort tasks by due date, create subtasks to give projects more detail and set task dependencies. Currently, Smartsheet offers a few different views for tasks, including Grid View, Gantt View, Calendar View and Card View for creating easy kanban task boards.

monday work management also offers the ability to sort by due date, add subtasks and set dependencies. One difference is the number of views monday work management offers when compared to Smartsheet. The platform currently offers 10 views, including Workload View, Timeline View, Table View, Kanban View and Files View.

Team collaboration

Smartsheet offers a wide range of collaboration features, including comments, tagging and the ability to reply to Smartsheet conversations directly from the email inbox. Smartsheet also enables easy sharing with collaborators inside and outside of an organization.

While monday work management offers these features too, the platform also includes monday workdocs. Using this tool, teams can create and co-edit documents in real-time as well as embed boards into those documents. This is a tool that simplifies brainstorming and project planning while eliminating the need for another app.

Workflow management

Teams that utilize Smartsheet are able to automate workflows inside the platform. The features include the ability to automate repetitive processes, request approvals and lock rows based on preset times. Teams can automate these tasks using a simplified visual editing tool. Smartsheet also offers many integrations with other popular apps to help teams manage all of their workflows.

monday work management is a bit different when it comes to workflow management. While the platform offers automation just like Smartsheet, it also offers four additional products custom-tailored for unique teams. These tools include monday projects, monday sales CRM, monday marketer and monday dev. These customized tools are designed with specific workflows in mind which simplifies the use of the platform.

Which is the better project management software?

Teams should select a solution simply based on their unique needs. For project managers and teams who are used to using Excel or Google Sheets to manage work, Smartsheet might be the best option. The spreadsheet-like design will reduce the learning curve for these teams. monday work management might be the better choice for teams who want access to a plethora of customization options with custom-tailored workflow solutions they can use right out of the box.