NASA: How to watch the rover landing as Perseverance nears Mars

On Feb. 18, Perseverance is set to land on Mars. Here's everything you need to know about the NASA live stream and where to watch landing operations.

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

On July 30, the Mars 2020 missions launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station en route to the Red Planet. After nearly seven months of spacefaring and logging millions of miles of cosmic highway, the Perseverance rover is sent to make its Martian debut. On Thursday, Feb. 18, Perseverance is scheduled to land on Mars and become NASA's latest rover to traverse our cosmic neighbor in search of ancient microbial life, while paving the way for future human missions, and more.

Over the years, NASA has offered a variety of ways for space enthusiasts to stay up to date on the latest mission developments and the Mars 2020 mission is no different. Below, we've highlighted everything you need to know about the NASA live stream and where to watch the Perseverance landing operations this week.

Perseverance rover: Touchdown time, online viewing, and more

On Thursday, Feb 18, NASA estimates the Perseverance rover will land on Mars at about 3:55 pm (EST), however, the viewing and live stream options will begin well before this approximate touchdown time. On Feb. 17, NASA will provide a rover landing update at 1 pm (EST) followed by a news briefing titled "Searching for Ancient Life at Mars and in Samples Returned to Earth" at 3 pm. Both of these events will air on the NASA JPL YouTube channel.

On Feb. 18, the NASA JPL Edu YouTube channel is offering a "Landing Day Live Stream for Students" at 12:30 pm EST, and registration is required to ask questions during this event. NASA's live broadcast for landing will begin at 2:15 pm EST and is available on Daily Motion, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Twitch, Theta.TV, and the NASA App. This live broadcast is also available in Spanish via the NASA en Español YouTube channel.

A 360-degree stream via the NASA JPL YouTube channel and a "clean feed of mission control" via the JPLraw YouTube Channel are also available for those so inclined.

A post-touchdown news briefing is scheduled to start "no earlier than" 5:30 pm (EST) and is available on the NASA JPL YouTube channel. On Feb. 19, NASA will provide a rover update via the NASA JPL YouTube channel at 1 pm (EST). Another rover update is scheduled for 2 pm (EST) on Feb. 22 via the NASA JPL YouTube channel.

Previously archived rover events are available on NASA's Mars 2020 Missions Perseverance rover resource website.

