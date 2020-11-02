New Microsoft Teams features: Project and Roadmap apps, direct replies and even larger meetings

The Project and Roadmap apps offer tools for managing, tracking, and collaborating on group projects within Microsoft Teams.

image: Fizkes/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Microsoft Teams has received another set of features, most notably the new Project and Roadmap apps.

The Project and Roadmap apps offer tools for managing, tracking, and collaborating on group projects within Microsoft Teams. Both have been integrated into Teams to help users keep work and work-related conversations in the same place, which Microsoft said had been one of the most common requests from users.

The Project app in lets Team users create new projects or roadmaps, or open existing ones, regardless of their role. It offers the same features and capabilities as Microsoft's Project for the web services, allowing users to schedule and assign resources to projects within Teams.

For groups juggling multiple projects at the same time who need visibility across all ongoing work, Roadmap allows Teams users to connect projects together so they can be tracked and viewed across the organization.

Users can create a consolidated timeline view of projects from Microsoft Project and Azure Boards and plan larger initiatives - complete with key dates and milestones - so that all work is visible.

Image: Microsoft

Announcing the new features, Microsoft said: "Today, each one of us has become a project manager. To stay on top of the ever-shifting requirements of our jobs, we need tools that are simple yet robust enough to support any requirement, flexible enough to support any project type, and, most importantly, easy enough to collaborate with anyone no matter where they are or what device they are using."

All Office 365 users will be able to view Projects and Roadmaps shared within Teams in a read-only mode, Microsoft said. Users with appropriate Project for the Web licenses to create and edit Projects and Roadmaps will be able to do the same from within Teams.

During its earnings call last week, Microsoft revealed that there are now 115 million people using Teams on a daily basis, an increase of 40m since April 2020.

October brought several updates to the platform, including live captions with speaker attribution; the ability to pin specific posts and video feeds in a meeting; a read-only mode for Microsoft Whiteboard; and the ability to store recordings of calls or meetings in OneDrive for Business , or SharePoint.

Elsewhere, an updated Microsoft Teams roadmap has revealed that the platform will be bumping the maximum number of participants who can join a meeting from 300 to 1000 starting from this month (November).

A Microsoft Teams engineer also revealed in a post on the platform's User Feedback Forum that desktop users will soon be able to quote and directly reply to a specific message within Teams, much as the mobile version currently allows for.

The engineer didn't give any indication of when the functionality would become available, but said Microsoft was tracking it as a "top request" within the public forum.

