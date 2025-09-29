Image: Anthropic

Anthropic has thrown down another gauntlet in the AI fight with Claude Sonnet 4.5, a model that the company claims excels at coding. Claude Sonnet 4.5 is claimed to perform better than its predecessors at writing production-ready code, using computers, performing cybersecurity tasks, and researching, modeling, and forecasting for financial services.

“Claude Sonnet 4.5 resets our expectations — it handles 30+ hours of autonomous coding, freeing our engineers to tackle months of complex architectural work in dramatically less time while maintaining coherence across massive codebases,” said Sean Ward, chief executive officer and co-founder of iGent AI, in Anthropic’s announcement.

Claude Sonnet 4.5 excels at coding

Enabling an AI to work independently for so long suggests Anthropic might deliver on the promise of an AI coworker. Claude Sonnet 4.5 outperforms both Claude Opus 4.1 — Anthropic’s previous most powerful model, released only two months ago — on a variety of benchmarks, the company said. Alongside sustained coding, Claude Sonnet 4.5 also is claimed to excel at tasks in law, medicine, and broader STEM fields.

Claude Sonnet 4.5 was tuned to avoid sycophancy, scheming, power-seeking, and encouraging delusional thinking. Anthropic calls it its “most aligned” model.

It is priced at $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, the same as Claude Sonnet 4 — a good deal for existing users who require heavy-duty coding, though relatively pricey in the broader generative AI landscape.

Anthropic announces other new capabilities and tools across Claude

Anthropic also released upgrades across its products:

Save points in Claude Code.

A new terminal interface and a native VS Code extension in Claude Code.

A new context editing feature and memory tool in the Claude API, extending the time in which agents can work independently.

Code execution and file creation in the Claude apps.

A Claude for Chrome extension, available to subscribers at the Max tier who joined the waitlist.

A Claude Agent SDK.

Frontier AI shows gradual improvement, more specialization

Gartner forecasts 149.8% year-over-year growth in generative AI spending in 2025, reaching about $14.2 billion in end-user spending.

As the models improve, the differences between them become less dramatic. Claude Sonnet 4.5 shows a slight improvement over its predecessors, according to a research note from Gartner (link for subscribers only).

“With the launch of Claude Sonnet 4.5, Anthropic is seeking to reinforce its leadership in the coding domain,” said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran in an email to TechRepublic. “However, in addition to the coding domain they have also trained the model to perform competently in two other areas where they see opportunities, finance and cybersecurity. However, the improvements across these domains are incremental.

“However, on the back of its success in establishing MCP as an industry protocol for Gen AI and Agentic AI communication, Anthropic has added significant capabilities in memory, agent coordination and autonomy.”

Anthropic’s new model differentiates itself through its specializations, particularly its focus on coding and finance, two industries that may undergo significant job transformations due to generative AI.

“Claude Sonnet 4.5 signals Anthropic’s intention to shift toward domain specialization in an increasingly competitive generative AI (GenAI) model market landscape,” the research note said.

In particular, the cybersecurity skills of Claude Sonnet 4.5 validate strong market demand for LLMs that can perform threat analysis and security testing, Gartner said.

