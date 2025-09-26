Craig Federighi, Apple senior vice president of software engineering, during the WWDC 2025 keynote. Image: Apple/YouTube

Apple plans to unveil its generative AI revamp of Siri next year, with the help of a chatbot iPhone app now being used in the upcoming Siri large language model’s development, according to a report by Bloomberg on Friday.

The new software is a ChatGPT-like iPhone app, but it is not intended for customer use; instead, the app is designed to evaluate new capabilities of the reimagined, generative AI-powered Siri.

Veritas tests the AI systems behind the new Siri

According to Bloomberg, the new iPhone app tests whether an AI-powered Siri might be able to:

Search through personal data and content, such as music and emails.

Edit photos and perform other actions in apps.

To put the new Siri through its paces, Apple must have a version it can deploy in a realistic setting, e.g., on an iPhone. The new tool, codenamed Veritas, enables this.

Microsoft’s Recall feature received significant pushback from privacy and security circles when it was introduced as part of Windows 11. Google’s Gemini offers similar functionality on Android phones, with features such as Circle to Search and AI Overviews.

Apple’s AI uses LLMs developed in-house by the Foundation Models team, as well as an external model, according to reports.

AI market is competing for more helpful agents

AI companies are looking to capture a market for intuitive AI that anticipates its users’ needs. OpenAI took a step toward this functionality with ChatGPT Pulse, a morning report based on the user’s schedule and chat history.

Apple’s delay in rolling out AI can be seen as either a missed opportunity or a strategic move to avoid the growing pains faced by Microsoft’s Copilot and other AI features. Google and Samsung have also embraced generative AI on smartphones, while Apple has made relatively incremental progress in the same area.

According to Bloomberg, the development of a new Siri has been troubled. Cupertino was supposed to introduce the world to the new Siri last spring, but engineering problems meant its features failed in up to one-third of instances.

Earlier this month, TechRepublic covered the news that Apple’s Siri upgrades might include Google Search integration.