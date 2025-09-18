Image: prima91/Adobe Stock

Apple is reportedly lining up a $599 MacBook that could land in spring next year. This is Apple’s latest bid to pull in millions of budget-conscious buyers, and it could shake up the budget laptop market, too.

Specs

According to an exclusive in DigiTimes as covered by Business Today, the upcoming model is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the MacBook Air’s 13.6-inch panel. It is also expected to have reduced resolution and brightness compared to the Air’s Liquid Retina screen.

Reports indicate this MacBook will be offered in four color options: silver, blue, pink, and yellow. Analysts predict the laptop will weigh less than the M4 MacBook Air’s 2.7 pounds, though it is not confirmed whether this device will dip below 2.5 pounds.

Under the hood, the device will reportedly be powered by Apple’s A18 Pro processor rather than an M-series chip. While the A18 Pro is not as powerful as Apple’s Mac-focused silicon, it is expected to support Apple Intelligence, enabling access to the company’s growing suite of AI features.

The base configuration is rumored to start with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though some industry watchers hope Apple will raise the entry-level option to 256GB.

Mass production is ramping up now, with components entering production by the end of this quarter and final assembly at Quanta Computer’s factories starting in Q4.

Potential market disruption

The $599 MacBook could fundamentally disrupt the budget laptop segment by pairing Apple build quality, tight macOS integration, and that clean design vibe with a more affordable price.

The ripple effects could be huge. Apple could boost its current 17-18 million annual MacBook shipments by 30 to 40% with one product. For consumers who opted for Chromebooks or budget Windows machines, this could be an on-ramp to the premium Apple world that doesn’t break the bank.

This MacBook is positioned as a gateway product. Get one of the laptops, then connect the dots with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, and the ecosystem starts to pull you in. That lock-in could pay off for decades.

For more Apple news, read about its latest security fixes, Apple’s iPhone 17, and its iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest iPhone yet.