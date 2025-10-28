Image: Google

Google is giving its Gemini AI a new stage: the slideshow. A fresh update to Gemini’s Canvas workspace lets users generate complete presentation decks from a simple prompt, complete with visuals.

The feature, now available to Pro subscribers, makes Canvas Google’s hub for “prompt-to-presentation” creation, with free users gaining access in the coming weeks.

Decks made easy

The new Canvas update lets Gemini handle the heavy lifting of presentation design. Users can upload a document, spreadsheet, or research file — or simply describe a topic — and Gemini will generate a full deck around it.

Slides come prefilled with structured text, visuals, and a cohesive theme, offering a polished starting point instead of a blank canvas.

Each presentation can be exported straight to Google Slides for quick edits or collaboration, bringing AI assistance directly into the workflow familiar to millions of users.

What is Canvas?

Canvas is Gemini’s creative workspace, a place where users can bring ideas to life as apps, games, infographics, or presentations. Built on Gemini 2.5 Pro, it turns simple prompts into functional, visual outputs in minutes.

Originally launched as an interactive space for collaboratively creating and refining both writing and code, Canvas has grown into a full prototyping hub. Users can describe an idea, and Gemini generates the code or design to make it real, from interactive quizzes and dashboards to web pages and visual reports.

It’s also designed for learning and exploration. Gemini can transform study materials into custom quizzes, animate algorithms to explain how they work, or expand drafts with real-time feedback and tone adjustments.

With the new presentation generator, Canvas now ties those creative tools together, bridging Gemini’s text intelligence with Google’s visual ecosystem to enable seamless creation, editing, and exporting of creative projects.

Google’s AI upgrades keep stacking up

The Canvas update is the latest in a rapid string of Gemini rollouts across Google’s ecosystem. Earlier this month, Gmail added a Gemini-powered scheduling tool that can suggest meeting times based on email context and calendars, then automatically create invites once a slot is chosen.

For business users, Google recently launched Gemini Enterprise, an AI platform that unifies tools like Workspace, Salesforce, and SAP under a single interface for automation and workflow management. The system can generate reports, run analyses, and even deploy custom agents through a no-code workbench.

In Chrome, Google embedded Gemini directly into the browser, calling it its biggest upgrade in history. The integration adds AI summarization, scam protection, and page-aware assistance, making browsing more secure and interactive.

These updates show Google’s momentum in weaving Gemini across every layer of its product stack, changing how users create, collaborate, and navigate the web.

Google’s momentum in AI comes as its quantum team reports new experimental results that could mark a turning point for the field.