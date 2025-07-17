Google is bringing a variety of new generative AI features to Search. Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search options are now available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. In addition, AI-powered calling to local businesses has been made available to all users.

Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro to AI Mode

Gemini 2.5 Pro enhances reasoning capabilities in Search, applying in-depth math, science, and coding capabilities, although it may take longer to generate responses. Similar to the conventional AI Mode in Search, Gemini 2.5 Pro provides links to the sources it cites, allowing users to visit those websites for further exploration.

Gemini 2.5 Pro is not the default model for AI Mode: subscribers can choose it from a drop-down menu.

Meanwhile, Deep Search in AI Mode is a slower, more research-intensive experience that analyzes complex queries and delivers lengthy AI-generated reports with links to cited sources. Google said Deep Search is suitable for work, hobbies or academic research.

“It’s also a valuable tool when making big life decisions, like purchasing a new house or needing assistance with financial analysis,” wrote Google Search vice president of product Robby Stein in a blog post.

AI agent can call local businesses to inquire about pricing

Google’s AI can combine its generative speech and research capabilities to contact businesses for the user. All Search users now have access to AI-powered calling to local businesses, which is free for both customers and business owners. (Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will have higher usage limits.) Once the AI completes the calls, it sends its findings to the user by text message or email.

Google described it as a useful tool for price comparison, as the AI agent can call several businesses in the area and provide the user the results in a list.

Google already offers automated phone calls for booking tables at restaurants and checking wait times.

Business owners can opt out by verbally asking the automated system not to call again or by visiting Advanced Settings in their Google Business Profile.

Competitors to Google’s new AI services

Google’s major competitors in the AI space offer deep research modes, each with varying approaches to web searching. OpenAI offers ChatGPT Search, a web portal and Chrome extension, to directly compete with Google Search in analyzing web content. Microsoft Bing employs the generative AI Copilot. The AI company Perplexity offers both web search and deep research.

Among major AI firms, Google stands out with its built-in AI agent for calling small businesses. While some custom GPTs for ChatGPT can make phone calls through third-party integrations, they require more setup and are not built into core services like Google’s.

