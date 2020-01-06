Office Q&A: How to send Microsoft feedback, disable ordinals in Outlook, and find your way back in Word

TechRepublic readers learn how to share their ideas with Microsoft, disable ordinal formatting in Outlook, and return to the last position in Word.

My main topic for this Q&A column is Microsoft Office feedback. I get a lot of complaints from readers about Microsoft Office, and unfortunately, I can't always help. I'm going to show you how to contact Microsoft. I'll also show you how to disable the AutoCorrect ordinal subscript format and explain how to find your way back to your last position in Word.

I'm using Office 365 (desktop) on a Windows 10 64-bit system, but you can use earlier versions. There's no demonstration file this month--you won't need one. Nothing in today's article is available in the web versions.

How to contact Microsoft

A lot of readers assume, incorrectly, that I work for Microsoft. Complaining to me about anything Microsoft does won't help, but I don't mind listening. If you have a complaint or an idea for a new feature or an improvement, you can contact Microsoft directly.

UserVoice is Microsoft's official suggestion box (UserVoice is a third-party site and not owned by Microsoft). You can start there, or go straight to the forums for individual products:

It's likely that someone else has already posted about the feature or improvement that you're interested in, so search for the topic first. If it already exists, go ahead and add to the conversation. If you can't find your topic, create a new post.

You'll also find helpful bug information, such as the latest updates on breakage from Microsoft (Figure A). When something suddenly stops working, this is a good site to check.

Figure A

You'll find a lot of good information at UserVoice, but if you're not in the mood for a forum visit, the quickest way to leave feedback is right inside your Office software. With the latest builds, simply click the smiley face icon to the far right of the tab bar--this will open a set of three contact options. If you can't find the icon, click the File menu and then choose Feedback in the left pane (toward the bottom). Either way, Office 365 will display the three options shown in Figure B. Choose the most appropriate option and continue. The I Have A Suggestion link connects you to UserVoice.

Figure B

How to disable the ordinal format in Microsoft Outlook

TechRepublic reader Daniel doesn't want Microsoft Outlook to use subscript with ordinals (1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc.); this is an AutoCorrect item that's enabled out of the box. There are two ways to deal with it.

You can use Ctrl+Z to undo the ordinal format. If you do this often, you might want to disable the AutoCorrect permanently, as follows:

Click the File tab, choose Options, and then Mail. Click Editor Options in the Compose messages section. Click Proofing (to the left) and then click AutoCorrect Options in the AutoCorrect options section. Click the AutoFormat As You Type option and uncheck the Ordinals (1st) With Superscript option (Figure C) in the As You Type section. Click OK three times to return to Outlook.

Figure C

How to return to the last position in Word

TechRepublic reader Jeff wants to browse a Microsoft Word document and then return to the last position, but last position is relative: You won't always get what you expected. For our purposes, last position is the last edit.

When you open Word, it displays a helpful link (Figure D) that returns you to the last position during the last work session. If you're moving around in the document, you can use Shift+F5 to return to the last edit. This shortcut may or may not take you back to the spot you intended, but it's helpful most of the time.

Figure D

Send me your Microsoft Office questions

I answer readers' questions when I can, but there's no guarantee. Don't send files unless requested; initial requests for help that arrive with attached files will be deleted unread. You can send screenshots of your data to help clarify your question. When contacting me, be as specific as possible. For example, "Please troubleshoot my workbook and fix what's wrong" probably won't get a response, but "Can you tell me why this formula isn't returning the expected results?" might. Please mention the app and version that you're using. I'm not reimbursed by TechRepublic for my time or expertise when helping readers, nor do I ask for a fee from readers I help. You can contact me at susansalesharkins@gmail.com.

