Looking for user-friendly freelance project management software? Compare the features and pricing of the best freelance tools with our guide.

Freelancing can be overwhelming for those who cannot keep track of their client project timelines, often leading to missed deadlines. Project management software can help freelancers and individuals stay organized and on top of their clients’ project schedules. However, there are hundreds of project management software options in the market. How do you ensure you select the right tool?

We analyzed the best project management software for freelancers and individuals to help you determine the best option. We will review and compare each tool’s features, pricing, usability, pros and cons.

Best project management software for freelancers compared

Here is how the top eight tools stack up against each other.

Software Kanban boards Gantt charts Time tracking Mobile app Free plan Pricing (per month) ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $5 per user, billed annually Jira Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $3.49 to $7.75 per user, billed monthly nTask Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $3 per user, billed annually Basecamp Yes Available via add-on Available via add-on Yes No $15 per user, billed monthly Trello Yes No Requires Power-Up Yes Yes $5 per user, billed annually Asana Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $10.99 per user, billed annually Wrike Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $9.80 per user, billed annually Notion Yes Yes Limited Yes Yes $8 per user, billed annually

ClickUp: Best for complex projects ClickUp is a versatile project management tool, and its free plan has the necessary features to manage freelancers. With real-time reporting, customizable views, task management and 24/7 real-time support, ClickUp allows individuals and freelancers to manage complex projects. With ClickUp, project management teams can track their progress, collaborate and visualize their project plan. ClickUp’s integrations with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Sentry, Slack and Figma allow engineering teams to manage development-related projects. Marketing agencies can also use the tool to manage campaign and content calendars, whereas IT teams can use it to track, triage and assign requests. Pricing Free Forever: No cost for 100MB of storage and unlimited tasks.

No cost for 100MB of storage and unlimited tasks. Unlimited: $5 per member per month, billed annually, or $9 per member billed monthly.

$5 per member per month, billed annually, or $9 per member billed monthly. Business: $12 per member per month, billed annually, or $19 per member billed monthly.

$12 per member per month, billed annually, or $19 per member billed monthly. Business Plus: $19 per member per month, billed annually, or $29 per member billed monthly.

$19 per member per month, billed annually, or $29 per member billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact the ClickUp sales team for pricing information. Key features 15+ highly customizable views.

Real-time reporting.

Natural language processing.

50+ native integrations, including Slack, Google, GitLab, HubSpot, Loom, Zoom and more.

Task management and planning. Pros Feature-rich free plan.

The free plan includes all the necessary features needed to manage freelancers or individual projects.

Also suitable for the management of complex projects. Cons Steep learning curve.

Steep learning curve.

The higher tier plan(s) may be too pricey for small businesses.

Jira: Best for Agile teams and developers Atlassian’s Jira is a bug-tracking and project management solution designed for Agile and Scrum teams to manage project tasks and capture and record software bugs. Its issue-tracking feature helps teams manage tasks and bugs in a central location, making it easy to create and assign issues to team members and set priorities and due dates. Jira is available as a family of three solutions: Jira Core is built for non-technical users, Jira Software is best for software developers and Jira Service Desk is designed for customer support and IT professionals. Jira stands out for its scalability and extensive integrations, making it easy for growing teams to expand with the tool and connect to their existing services. Pricing Free: $0 for up to 10 users.

$0 for up to 10 users. Standard: $7.75 per user per month, billed monthly, or $790 per year for User Tier 1 to 10. Pricing changes based on user count.

$7.75 per user per month, billed monthly, or $790 per year for User Tier 1 to 10. Pricing changes based on user count. Premium: $15.25 per user per month, billed monthly, or $1,525 per year for User Tier 1 to 10. Pricing changes based on user count.

$15.25 per user per month, billed monthly, or $1,525 per year for User Tier 1 to 10. Pricing changes based on user count. Enterprise: Custom pricing. Best for organizations with over 800 users. Key features Provides scrum and kanban boards for Agile teams.

Integrates with over three thousand tools, including Slack, Microsoft Teams and Confluence.

Enables custom workflows.

Offers drag-and-drop automation.

Allows user roles and permission management.

Provides project roadmaps to keep all team members in sync with project direction. Pros Highly scalable platform.

Issue tracking is available.

Advanced reports and insights. Cons Complex initial setup.

Complex initial setup.

Steep learning curve for non-developers.

nTask: Best for affordability nTask is a cloud-based project management tool built for small businesses and teams, students, NGOs and freelancers. It’s a relatively new tool, founded in 2015, but has quickly moved up the ranks in the PM industry by being user-friendly and balancing quality service with affordability. It allows users to allocate resources, monitor project milestones, and track budgets and finances. nTask’s dashboard offers users four views — list, grid, calendar and kanban boards — allowing teams to customize it per their needs. It also fosters collaboration among location-independent teams, allowing them to work on documents and share and store documents. Pricing Basic: Free for a team of up to five members.

Free for a team of up to five members. Premium: $3 per user per month, billed annually, or $4 per user billed monthly.

$3 per user per month, billed annually, or $4 per user billed monthly. Business: $8 per user per month, billed annually or $12 per user billed monthly.

$8 per user per month, billed annually or $12 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact the nTask sales team for pricing information. Key features Time tracking and employee timesheets.

Bug and issue tracking with issue severity and priority tracking.

Allows users to plan, schedule and set meeting agendas and integrates with Microsoft Teams and Zoom to generate meeting links.

Supports Gantt chart and kanban board views.

Integrates with third-party services like Salesforce, Slack, HubSpot, Google Calendar and more.

nTask is available in seven languages, including English, Arabic, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and French. Pros Managers can create to-do lists and assign them to team members.

Users can create unlimited subtasks.

Monitors project progress in real time.

Offers mobile apps for Android and iOS. Cons The free trial is limited to seven days.

Limited integrations.

The free trial is limited to seven days.

Limited integrations.

Its free plan lacks project management capabilities.

Basecamp: Best for team communication Individuals, small teams and freelancers looking for a collaborative project management tool will find Basecamp appealing. Teachers, students, NGOs and charity organizations can also save money with this project management solution. Basecamp enables users to create projects, delegate tasks, track projects, monitor progress, start chats, add file attachments, and store and share documents. 37signals, a web design company, first built Basecamp as an in-house tool; it’s currently in its third version. With Basecamp, individuals or freelancers can invite their clients as guests without additional charges, allowing them to share project details and progress with the stakeholders involved. Its standard plan offers 500GB of file and document storage, while the Pro Unlimited plan offers five TB of storage. Pricing Basecamp (Best for freelancers, small teams and startups): $15 per user per month, billed monthly, with free guest access.

(Best for freelancers, small teams and startups): $15 per user per month, billed monthly, with free guest access. Basecamp Pro Unlimited (Best for growing businesses and large groups): $299 per month, billed annually, or $349 billed monthly. This plan does not operate with per-user pricing and is available for unlimited users. Basecamp also offers free accounts for teachers and students, while nonprofits and charity organizations get 10% discounts. Key features Integrates with third-party services like Calamari, CData Arc, Ganttify and more.

Real-time group chat (Campfire) and direct message (Pings).

Hill Charts provide a visual presentation of project progress.

Users can consolidate all their notifications in one menu.

Doc and file creation, sharing and discussion threads.

Project schedules with dated to-dos, deadlines and milestones. Pros Basecamp’s free trial lasts for 30 days.

Basecamp provides apps for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Free accounts are available for teachers and students.

To-do lists make it easier to create tasks and assign them. Cons No free plan is available for business use.

No free plan is available for business use.

Limited customization.

Trello: Best kanban board views Trello is a kanban project management solution designed for small teams and individuals. Those working on simple projects can use it to track tasks from conception to invoicing, making it a top choice for freelancers. Trello’s area of strength lies in its kanban board setup and Trello Power-Ups. The board helps visual learners manage their projects easily, while the Power-Ups give the tool extra functionalities. Pricing Free: $0 for up to 10 boards per Workspace.

$0 for up to 10 boards per Workspace. Standard: $5 per user per month, billed annually, or $6 per user billed monthly.

$5 per user per month, billed annually, or $6 per user billed monthly. Premium: $10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12.50 per user billed monthly.

$10 per user per month, billed annually, or $12.50 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: $7.38 to $17.50 per user per month, billed annually. The price per user depends on the total user count. Key features Integrates with over 200 apps (Power-Ups), including Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce.

Multi-view support, including timeline, map, dashboard, table and calendar.

Task and workflow automation.

Pre-built templates for different user categories, including marketing, design, personal, remote work and more. Pros Trello’s standard cloud product is free for users working on open-source projects.

Trello is user-friendly.

Excellent drag-and-drop functionality. Cons Standard and free plans have limited support.

Relies heavily on Power-Ups (integrations).

Standard and free plans have limited support.

Relies heavily on Power-Ups (integrations).

Limited file size (250MB) for attachments.

Asana: Best for freelance business Asana is a cloud-based project management tool and is considered one of the best. It makes it particularly easy to manage freelancers: Asana sends daily task reminder emails with due dates to assignees as an extra push to ensure tasks are completed on time. With its Agile project management capabilities, teams can monitor project progress, track individual tasks and plan sprints. Asana’s to-do lists help users prioritize their work and stay on track. Aside from its general project management features, Asana also offers niche-specific use cases for event planners, human resources, engineering, IT departments and design teams. Pricing Basic: Free for up to 15 team users.

Free for up to 15 team users. Premium: $10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly.

$10.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $13.49 per user billed monthly. Business: $24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user billed monthly.

$24.99 per user per month, billed annually, or $30.49 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact Asana’s sales team for pricing information. Key features Integrations with over 200 tools, including Slack, Salesforce, Figma and Microsoft Teams.

Gantt chart and kanban board views.

Team management allows admins to add, remove and manage members.

Asana allows teams to collaborate with vendors, contractors and partners on the platform.

Portfolio management.

Content calendar planning and management. Pros Highly customizable.

Workflow automation is advanced and easy to use. Cons Steep learning curve for new users.

Single assignee is the only option for tasks.

Steep learning curve for new users.

Single assignee is the only option for tasks.

Time tracking is only available for Asana Business and Enterprise customers.

Wrike: Best for time tracking Wrike is a user-friendly collaborative work management and project management tool. It’s suitable for small to midsize businesses or enterprises. Its time tracking feature automatically logs how many hours and minutes an individual spends on each task. This is beneficial for freelancers paid by the hour. Wrike also allows users to create unlimited tasks, subtasks and nesting, making it easy to manage projects and tasks created across the company as a portfolio. Pricing Free: $0 for unlimited users.

$0 for unlimited users. Team: $9.80 per user per month, billed annually.

$9.80 per user per month, billed annually. Business: $24.80 per user per month, billed annually.

$24.80 per user per month, billed annually. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Custom quote. Pinnacle: Custom quote. Key features Resource management.

Hundreds of third-party Integrations with services such as Google, Microsoft, GitHub and Jira.

Advanced resource and capacity planning.

Project portfolio management.

Custom work views, such as tables and kanban.

AI project risk prediction. Pros Advanced time tracking capabilities.

Network access (whitelist IP).

Budgeting and billable hour features are available.

Support is provided in eight languages. Cons The free plan lacks Gantt chart features.

The free plan lacks Gantt chart features.

Limited customization.

Notion: Best for creative teams Many people consider Notion as just a note-taker app, but it’s more than that; Notion also works as a task and project management tool for freelancers and individuals. It allows users to visualize project progress via kanban boards, task lists and calendars. The tool is most suitable for creative teams that write often. Notion can be used during stand-ups to take meeting notes and track agendas. Users can also use it to manage their knowledge base via its wiki capability. Pricing Notion offers a free plan plus three paid plans. Users can add Notion AI to the free plan or any paid plans at $8 per member per month, billed annually, or $10 per member billed monthly. Free: $0 for up to 10 guests.

$0 for up to 10 guests. Plus: $8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user billed monthly.

$8 per user per month, billed annually, or $10 per user billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly.

$15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quotes. Key features Real-time collaboration enables team members to work together on a project from anywhere at the same time.

Notion integrates with third-party services like Jira, Google Drive and Slack.

Notion’s wiki can be used to create knowledge base resources.

Note tracking and document management keep project details and documentation organized in one platform. Pros Easy-to-use user interface.

It can serve as an all-in-one productivity tool. Cons Limited project management capabilities.

Limited project management capabilities.

Complex initial setup.

What are key features of freelance project management software?

When shopping for the best project management tool for freelance use cases, there are several key capabilities to look out for. If the software you are considering lacks any of these features, confirm if it integrates with a third-party service that offers the feature as an add-on.

Time tracking

When working on a project, you need to monitor how projects and project tasks are being handled. Understanding how long it takes your team members to complete tasks will help you set a possible project completion date.

Project management software with a time tracking feature helps organizations working with freelancers — especially those that charge per hour — monitor progress and see how many hours or minutes their freelancers spend on tasks. This helps create a transparent workflow process for both the freelancer and the company.

Kanban boards

Project management tools with kanban boards can help boost team members’ productivity. Kanban is designed to improve an organization’s processes over time and tackle the negative effects of multitasking.

Generally, kanban has three processes: To-do, in progress and completed. This helps to ensure team members are always working on the most important tasks. For the production team, it ensures only the most valuable feature or component is built; this helps to reduce overproduction.

With the kanban board, users can visualize their work, limit work-in-progress bottlenecks and continuously improve.

Affordability

Budget-conscious individuals and freelancers need an affordable way to manage their projects. If budget is a concern for you or your team, look for a tool that offers a free plan or competitive pricing. All of the tools listed in this guide, except Basecamp, offer a free plan, and the free plan, in most cases, is sufficient for individuals or freelancers.

As a note, keep in mind most free plans only offer basic features. If these products’ free plans lack the features you need, we’ve also reviewed the best free project management software.

Gantt charts

When working on projects with lots of dependencies, teams need a project management tool that can monitor progress over time and track milestones. As a means of fulfilling this need, Gantt charts use bar charts to provide a graphical representation of project activities, tasks and/or events. They help teams plan around deadlines and properly allocate resources.

How do I choose the best freelance project management software?

The best project management solution depends on factors unique to your organization, team and project. There’s no one-size-fits-all, so we’ve compared eight tools for different user types. To determine the best tool for you, use this guide as a baseline and further research the software that interests you most.

You can continue your research by checking out the full product reviews we’ve written for each solution to learn more about individual features and capabilities. Alternatively, you can sign up for a product’s free trial to test it. If you find the right tool and are convinced it is the best option for you, go ahead and subscribe and onboard your team.

Review methodology

We evaluated dozens of project management tools and selected the top eight based on five key data points: affordability, customer satisfaction, time tracking, ease of use and scalability. We signed up for each tool’s free plan or free trial to gain firsthand experience with its features and overall usability. We also collected user experience data from review sites to determine each tool’s customer satisfaction rating.

