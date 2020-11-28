PS5 restock for Cyber Monday: When and where to buy the next-gen gaming console

The hunt for a PlayStation 5 continues on Cyber Monday. Find out when Walmart, Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers plan to stock it next.

Cyber Monday is the next chance for most people to score a PlayStation 5 console or digital edition. For many retailers, Cyber Monday sales begin on Sunday, Nov. 29, and it's part of several days of sales that begin with Black Friday.

Finding a PS5 has been difficult since the Nov. 12 launch day, with retailers such as Walmart selling out within minutes of making new stock available online. Walmart has been transparent about the time that new stock will be released, and the last big drop, at 9 pm EST on Nov. 25, was gone almost as soon as it arrived on the site. According to posts on Twitter and Facebook, many anxious customers-to-be received error pages and slow loading at the checkout, even with a PS5 in their cart. At this time, Walmart hasn't announced new restock times, but when they do, this article will be updated with the latest information.

There are two versions of the PS5. There is a $400 digital-only model and a $500 console version. The only difference between the two is that the console edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to allow for PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, and video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and standard Blu-rays and DVDs.

Sony PS5 queue for direct purchasing

Buying a PS5 direct from Sony is a definite possibility as they restock periodically as well. A queue is formed when stock is available and it gives an approximate wait time (usually will say "over an hour") and it will let you enter the purchase area once your time arrives. This actually happened once for me and of course I was away from my laptop and missed my chance after being in a digital line for about 90 minutes. But it does arrive, even with the "over an hour" wait time. So there's hope.

PlayStation posted this message on Twitter to its fans to give information about restock:

Where to buy a PS5 on Cyber Monday

The key to buying a PS5 is to constantly check the available sites and refresh the page regularly. Best Buy often shows out of stock, but several times it's given me an "Open Box" option for stock. It disappeared just as quickly, as others grabbed the available stock, but it was there. So someone nabbed one. The last time I saw this was Nov. 25, so it's been quite recently.

With that in mind, here are the places to look for a PS5 on Cyber Monday. Retailers such as GameStop have been offering bundles of a PS5 console or digital edition paired with controllers and games for around $800, and they sell out fast. They were restocked for Black Friday, so it's worth checking out to try to nab one on Cyber Monday.

Target is offering the PS5 for online ordering and in-store pickup, so it's worth regularly checking the site to see if your local stores have added any new stock. Remember to look at Walmart periodically, too. And also Amazon. The retailer has been showing restocking, and sometimes it's through third parties that are selling for scalped rates, but you might get lucky and find it for the regular retail price.

You can use these direct links to go to the retailer's pages for the PlayStation 5 digital edition and console version:

Best Buy: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Amazon: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

GameStop: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Target: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Walmart: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Wireless headset, charging station, HD camera and media remote for the PS5

There's also a host of new accessories for the PS5. Sony has developed a new DualSense Wireless Controller in black and white to match the color scheme of the PS5. There's also a PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, a DualSense Charging Station, an HD Camera and a Media Remote. They're already on sale and available at retailers nationwide.

This article is being regularly updated with the latest information on PS5 sales.

