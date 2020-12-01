Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 888: All the details you need to know

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform will offer advances in 5G, artificial intelligence, gaming, image processing and more.

Qualcomm announced the latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform during the keynote presentation of its annual tech summit on Monday. Beyond the normal performance boosts expected in a new Snapdragon 8 series mobile chip, the 888 is designed to offer advances in 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence , gaming, and image processing.

Image: Qualcomm Technologies

The company didn't release the full specifications for the Snapdragon 888 during the keynote, but it did share that the new chip contains the 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF system, a new 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, 3rd generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming system, and Qualcomm Spectra ISP image signal processor.

During the keynote event, Qualcomm demonstrated the Snapdragon 888 by using it to control RC model race cars over a private 5G network, which was built with help from Verizon and Ericsson. From over a mile away, drivers controlled a pair of cars and watched real-time video from the track using a 5G mmWave connection.

Image: Qualcomm Technologies

The Snapdragon 888 will likely be the last of many chips Qualcomm has launched in 2020. In September, the company announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip that is aimed at "Always On, Always Connected" laptops. In July, they launched the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform--a beefed up version of the Snapdragon 865 smartphone chip. And in June, they announced the Snapdragon 690, which is designed for mid-tier 5G smartphones.

We will update this story as more information about the Snapdragon 888 becomes available.

