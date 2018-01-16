Rentable Samsung pop-up shops bring real-time data analytics to retailers

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Samsung is launching a pop up solution to provide SMB retailers with data about their business.

With increased access to data, business professionals may be able to provide a more tailored customer experience.

Samsung will offer a connected pop-up store with the ability to collect and analyze data in real time, the company announced Monday at the National Retail Federation's BIG Show 2018.

The Internet of Things (IoT)-ready solution lets retailers access information including customer traffic and demographics. With more data, businesses may be able to present a better, more intelligent experience and smarter customer service.

Data can be measured in specific times and areas of the store, allowing customers to be tracked from entrance to exit, according to the press release. Businesses will be able to know where customers spent the most time in the shop, helping them see what layouts or products are most interesting. Knowing the busiest shopping times can also help with staff scheduling.

"Bringing digital best practices to in-store environments enables retailers to shed light on data darkness and create a model for smarter business decisions," Ian Son, Senior Vice President of Samsung's Mobile B2B division, said in the release.

Using a Retail-as-a-Service approach, the pop-ups can be rented in small, medium, or large configurations. The shops employ cloud-based Samsung Nexshop software, internet protocol cameras, and Samsung tablets and interactive displays.

While available in multiple sizes, the pop-ups may be most beneficial to SMBs that may not be able to utilize data analytics to this extent due to cost. More insights could help make them more competitive against larger companies in their market.

As sensors and connected devices grow in retail, data is becoming a valuable resource for understanding customer behavior and tailoring retail space to increase revenue.

