Report: AI, blockchain, VR strongest drivers of digital transformation in enterprise

AI, blockchain, and VR/AR are the top technologies driving enterprise digital transformation. - CompTIA, 2018.

43% of business professionals said blockchain is making the largest impact in enterprise digital transformation efforts. - CompTIA, 2018.

Artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) are driving digital transformation the most, according to new CompTIA research.

While not all at the same pace, AI, blockchain, and VR/AR are taking on more prominent roles as more businesses shift or boost their digital operations. According to a survey of 700 business professionals, 43% say blockchain is currently making the biggest impact.

While several respondents knew of the trends, CompTIA suggested many businesses aren't utilizing the technology fully or at all.

VR/AR was the most well known technology, with 74% of respondents being aware of the trend. However, only around 20% of companies have a mixed reality project underway, CompTIA found. Top uses included employee training and different forms of customer engagement.

One-quarter of companies use AI regularly, mostly in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, digital assistants, and IT infrastructures, according to a CompTIA press release.

And the most impactful technology, blockchain, is mostly being used for security measures, including confirming identities and creating trails for compliance. Slightly over half-52%-of companies said security is the top reason they're considering using the technology.

"Though the majority of businesses are still on the sidelines, use cases for each of these solutions are beginning to emerge," Seth Robinson, CompTIA's Senior Director for Technology Analysis, said in the release. "When you consider that these are not standalone products that you plug in and play, but building blocks to automate, digitize or streamline operations, the impacts they are already having illustrate their potential."

As the technologies emerge, more businesses may latch onto them for their digital transformation efforts. Businesses that don't may be left behind.

