Robots will steal more jobs from women than men in these countries

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Women in the US and UK are more likely to lose their job to a robot than their male co-workers. — WBE, 2018

Workers in Japan, regardless of gender, are the most likely to lose their job to automation, both hitting above 60%. — WBE, 2018

The risk for robotics and automation to displace human employees is very real, but these technologies might affect men and women differently. According to a new study from Website Builder Expert (WBE), robots will steal more jobs from women than men in certain countries and vice versa.

For example, the report said, women in the US and the UK are more likely to lose their job to a robot than men in those countries are. However, female workers in Britain are "much more likely to lose their jobs to robots than American women," the report said. Men in the US are also safer from losing their jobs to automation than men in Britain.

For both sexes, though, Japan has the highest potential for workers to lose their jobs to a machine. That probability for automation displacement is 63% for women and 65% for men. Many women (57%) work as service workers or administrative support staff—two roles that have a very high potential for automation, the report said.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of artificial intelligence (Tech Pro Research)

For women workers, the 10 countries with the highest risk of automation are as follows:

Japan - 63.056% Chile - 55.726% Turkey - 55.584% Mexico - 55.277% Slovakia - 52.699% Republic of Korea - 52.692% Czech Republic - 51.851% Hungary - 51.762% Italy - 51.757% Germany - 51.217%

According to the report, the countries with the highest risk for automation for male workers ranked differently. Those ranking are as follows:

Japan - 65.257% Mexico - 58.611% Chile - 57.602% Turkey - 57.004% Republic of Korea - 56.69% Slovakia - 56.395% Hungary - 54.402% Latvia - 53.172% Poland - 52.528% Italy - 52.495%

"Our rapidly advancing tech scene gives rise to so many very real anxieties, particularly around what the future of our working lives will look like," Alexander English, lead researcher for WBE, said in the report. "Our research shows that some economies are far more at risk than others when it comes to advancements in AI technology and sheds light on the people and jobs most exposed to a robot takeover."

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see