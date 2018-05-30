SaaS suites like Office 365 driving cloud deployments with 2x adoption of G Suite

Global cloud adoption rates have reached an all-time high, with 81% of organizations now using cloud apps, according to a Wednesday report from Bitglass. That number is up from 59% in 2016, and just 24% in 2014, the report found.

The flexibility, productivity, and cost savings benefits of cloud apps have fueled widespread adoption in every industry, Bitglass concluded after surveying 135,000 organizations for the report.

When it comes to cloud app suites, G Suite may have had an early advantage in 2014, but today, Microsoft Office 365 is the choice for a majority of enterprises, the report found. More than 56% of organizations have deployed Office 365 in 2018, up from 34% in 2016. Comparatively, only 25% of companies use G Suite—the same amount as in 2016.

Despite the growth of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) remains the top Infrastructure as a Service solution for enterprises across all industries, the report found. On average, about 14% of firms worldwide now use AWS, with tech firms using it most often (22% adoption).

And in just a few years on the market, Slack has become one of the most widely adopted cloud applications worldwide, and is now used in 43% of enterprises, the report found.

Cloud apps are adopted most by large enterprises, followed by medium-sized organizations, and then small businesses. The more companies grow, the more likely they are to adopt new cloud applications, the report found.

However, businesses still tend to lag behind when it comes to cloud security, the report found. Only 25% of organizations have adopted single sign-on (SSO), which, when combined with multi-factor authentication, lowers the risk of phishing and password hacks. The education and finance industries are top adopters of SSO, at 40% and 29%, respectively, while retail (15%) and engineering (11%) are among the lowest.

"Cloud adoption hits new highs year after year as organizations worldwide have come to trust platforms like Office 365 and AWS, but it is surprising to see that far fewer organizations have invested in basic technologies like SSO to protect their data in the cloud," Rich Campagna, CMO of Bitglass, said in a press release.

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

81% of organizations globally now use cloud apps, an increase of 37% since 2016. — Bitglass, 2018

56% of organizations have adopted Office 365, compared to 25% that have adopted G Suite. — Bitglass, 2018

