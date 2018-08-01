Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: A cheat sheet

There's been a dearth of Android tablets in recent years, but Samsung hopes to change that with its new flagship device, the Galaxy Tab S4. This Android tablet replaces the smaller Galaxy Tab S3 that came out last year, and Samsung hopes it will entice users, particularly those in the enterprise, to replace their PC.

The new 2-in-1 device is the first Samsung tablet to include DeX, which allows the user to enable a desktop experience. Previously, DeX was only available on Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is intended for professionals, as well as those who want to use it at home or at school. But it's especially suited for businesses because it has productivity features for the retail, healthcare and finance sectors.

Samsung announced the new tablet on Aug. 1, 2018.

SEE: New equipment budget policy (Tech Pro Research)

What is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a new 10.5-inch Android tablet that has a range of productivity features:

Samsung DeX: Samsung DeX gives users a PC-like experience that allows them to multi-task for increased productivity.

Samsung DeX gives users a PC-like experience that allows them to multi-task for increased productivity. The S Pen: The Galaxy Tab S4 comes with an updated S Pen which allows users to navigate, translate, doodle, and take notes, as well as do tasks like document annotation and signature capture.

The Galaxy Tab S4 comes with an updated S Pen which allows users to navigate, translate, doodle, and take notes, as well as do tasks like document annotation and signature capture. Book Cover Keyboard: This optional accessory enables a PC-like experience.

This optional accessory enables a PC-like experience. Knox Security and Configuration: This feature allows IT administrators to deploy, manage, update and protect a company's entire fleet of devices at once.

This feature allows IT administrators to deploy, manage, update and protect a company's entire fleet of devices at once. eFota: It offers "over the air" firmware support for device management for businesses.

Image: Samsung

When connected to the optional Book Cover Keyboard, which is sold separately for $149.99, or launched from the Quick Panel, the Galaxy Tab S4 powers on Samsung DeX so that users can switch from the Android interface to a desktop experience. With Samsung DeX, users can open multiple desktop-style windows for Android apps, including the Microsoft Office suite, directly on the Galaxy Tab S4, and resize them when needed. It's easy to drag and drop content between apps and use keyboard shortcuts and commands.

SEE: All of TechRepublic's cheat sheets and smart person's guides

If additional screen space is needed, there is an option to extend Samsung DeX to an external monitor with a compatible HDMI to USB-C multi-port adapter. Once it's connected, the Galaxy Tab S4 can serve as a track pad or a sketch pad.

Once the keyboard is connected, POGO pins create a connection and there's no need to pair or charge the keyboard separately.

This tablet has plenty of what enterprise users need: A 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (plus microSD slot), 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 7,300mAh battery.

There are also four, AKG-tuned speakers that support Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

Additional resources

What is the S Pen?

The S Pen is a stylus that debuted on Samsung's Note line of smartphones and it gives added functionality so that users can take on-screen notes, draw pictures and more.

The newest version of the S Pen is included with the Galaxy Tab S4 and allows users to take notes on the fly through the Screen-Off Memo feature, as well as navigate, translate and organize notes through Samsung Notes, and send personalized texts through Samsung Live Message.

Samsung includes the S Pen with the tablet at no additional charge. This is an advantage over Apple, which charges $89 for the Apple Pencil stylus.

Additional resources

How does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 compare to the Galaxy Tab S3?

The Galaxy Tab S3 arrived on store shelves in March 2017. The S3 had a smaller, 9.7-inch screen, and it did not include Samsung DeX. The $649.99 MSRP of the Galaxy Tab S4 is $50 more than its predecessor.

What's new this year is that once the tablet is connected to an external monitor, the Galaxy Tab S4 can continue to work as a fully functional Android tablet, giving users two screens to accomplish tasks.

Both the previous tablet, and the S4, come with an S Pen, and it's been updated for the new model.

The Galaxy Tab S4 has a bigger battery, at 7,300mAh, than the Galaxy Tab S3, at 6,000mAh.

Additional resources

Who is the target audience for the Galaxy Tab S4?

Business users are one of the prime audiences the tablet is aimed at. The goal of the tablet is to increase productivity and mobility, so it can be used at a coffee shop as easily as a coworking space at the office.

It can be used in retail, finance and healthcare, or other industries. For retail and finance, it has a dual mode enabled by DeX to create a different UI for sales and customers. In healthcare, it can be used at a patient's bedside to fill out forms, as well as for notes and records access. For mobile sales, it can be used for presentations.

"We know that employees are spending more and more time away from their desk and it's increased about 50 percent to the time that they're not at their desk," said Eric McCarthy, vice president of mobile product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "And there's this growing number of employees who talk about things like using the same device for work and personal usage."

"On the flip side, we see the IT decision makers in an organization looking to mobile to drive these new lines of revenue streams, and there's a need for open collaboration in a business," he said.

Additional resources

What kind of security does the Galaxy Tab S4 offer?

The Galaxy Tab S4 uses Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform. This is important because mobile devices are an ever-increasing security risk for organizations.

"Millennials are this new category of workers where 70% admit to breaching IT policies, whether that's forwarding a corporate email to a Gmail account or doing something potentially on the device that might go against corporate policies," McCarty said.

There is not a fingerprint scanner or physical home button on the front, but there is an Iris Scanner for biometric identity.

Additional resources

What is the battery life of the Galaxy Tab S4?

The tablet has a 7,300mAh battery that provides up to 16 hours of video playback. This is up from the 6,000mAh battery in the Tab S3.

It also offers Adaptive Fast Charging for quicker charging in a pinch.

Additional resources

When can I get the Galaxy Tab S4?

The Galaxy Tab S4 WiFi version will be available in the US starting at $649.99 on August 10, 2018, at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com.

The Galaxy Tab S4 LTE version will also be available for purchase starting August 10, 2018, at Verizon, along with other major wireless providers including Sprint and US Cellular later in Q3 2018.

Consumers can reserve their Galaxy Tab S4 starting today through August 9, 2018, on Samsung.com. Through September 8, 2018, they will also receive 50% off on the Book Cover Keyboard (MSRP: $149.99) when purchased with the Galaxy Tab S4.

Samsung has not yet released info on when the Galaxy Tab S4 will be sold outside the US.

Additional resources

What are the specs for the Galaxy Tab S4?

Display: 10.5" WQXGA (2560x1600) sAMOLED

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa Core (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz)

LTE Support: LTE Cat.16 DLCA, 4X4 MIMO

Memory/Storage: 4GB + 64GB / 256GB, microSD up to 400GB

Camera: 13MP AF + 8.0MP, Flash

Port: USB3.1 (Type C), POGO

Sensors: Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, RGB, Proximity, Iris Scanner, Hall Sensor

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® 5.0

GPS: GPS + GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO

Dimensions/weight: 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm; 482g (Wi-Fi) / 483g (LTE)

Battery: 7,300mAh, Fast Charging

OS/Upgrade: Android 8.1 Oreo

Accessories: S Pen (included)

Video: Recording: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 30fps; Playback: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 60fps

Audio: 4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Find out the latest about every smartphone and tablet. Read TechRepublic's Mobile Enterprise newsletter. Subscribe