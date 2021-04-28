Samsung introduces $999 Galaxy Book Pro and $1,199 Galaxy Book Pro 360

Two new PCs from Samsung are designed for a mobile workforce who use Galaxy smartphones.

Image: Samsung

Samsung is tying together its Galaxy smartphone and PCs with the introduction on Wednesday of two new Galaxy Book Pros: the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. The two new devices are intended to streamline workflow and encourage open collaboration, with Samsung partnering with Intel and Microsoft for the series, and both laptops Intel Evo certified.

These two Galaxy Pros come at a time when hybrid work is quickly becoming the new normal, PC sales are surging, and workforces and schools around the globe are in the midst of change. Having devices that allow employees, and students, to work from anywhere makes sense.

The prices of the devices are within reach of organizations and individuals, with the Galaxy Book Pro starting at $999 and the 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 starting at $1,199. They're highly portable, with the 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro weighing 87kg and measuring 11.2mm thick to easily fit into a purse or bag, and the 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro weighing 1.05kg and measuring 11.7mm thick. The 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 weighs 1.04kg and measures 11.5mm thick. The 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 weighs 1.39kg and is 11.9mm thick.

SEE: Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic free PDF)

Galaxy Book Pro

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Book Pro is LTE and Wi-Fi 6E ready. As mentioned, it comes in a 13-inch and a 15-inch size, with the 13 inch really 13.3 inches, and starting at $999, and the 15 inch (aka, 15.6 inches) starting at $1,099. The entire Pro series is built with 6000-series aluminum and support 65W fast charging so they can be quickly topped off with a USB Type-C adapter.

Both the Pro and the Pro 360 offer Super AMOLED displays, a first for Samsung's Windows PCs. They feature an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris X graphics. They use an Intelligent Performance Manager to automatically modulate fan noise, temperature and battery usage to balance performance and power consumption.

The Galaxy Book Pro comes in Mystic Silver, Mystic Blue and Mystic Pink Gold.

The convertible Galaxy Book Pro 360

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 device and while the 13-inch version is not as thin as its 11.2mm 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro counterpart, it's still incredible sleek at 11.5mm. It offers 5G and it is Wi-Fi 6E ready, and it has a touch screen and Samsung's S Pen comes in the box.

The colors for the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are slightly different than then Galaxy Book Pro: Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360's 13.3-inch version starts at $1,199 and the 15.6-inch version starts at $1,299.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

To buy the Galaxy Book Pro or the Galaxy Book Pro 360, pre-orders begin on Wednesday, April 28, with availability on May 14.

Image: Samsung

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see