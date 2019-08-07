Samsung unveils industry's first 7nm processor, the Exynos 9825

The new processor will likely power the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phones in international markets.

Hours before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone at an Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled its latest its Exynos 9825 processor, which will likely power the premium phone, at least in certain markets.

The Exynos 9825 is the industry's first mobile processor built with 7nm EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) processing technology, which uses extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to print finer circuits and developer a faster, more power-efficient processor, according to Samsung.

Samsung typically uses Snapdragon processors in its flagship phones in the US, while Exynos processors are found in the phones in other markets worldwide, 9to5Google reported. It's likely that the US and Japanese versions of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ phones will run on the Snapdragon 855 processor, while the Exynos 9825 will likely be used in Samsung's native South Korea, and other international markets.

The Exynos 9825 includes an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered photography and augmented reality (AR), among other emerging mobile experiences. This will also bring new possibilities for on-device AI, including object recognition, usage pattern recognition, and faster app pre-loading, according to Samsung. It also supports up to 8K Ultra HD video encoding and decoding.

The processor's octa-core CPU features a tri-cluster architecture made up of two 4th generation customer CPUs: Two Cortex-A75 cores and four Cortex A55 cores.

While the chipset doesn't offer 5G support, it is 5G-ready when paired with the Exynos Modem 5100. For early 5G devices, separating the modem from the CPU like this can aid in heat dissipation. Power-hungry mmWave networks have led to phones dropping back to 4G to cool down, according to CNET's Jessica Dolcourt.

Samsung's Unpacked event will take place in New York on Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

