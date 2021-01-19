Samsung unveils new 870 EVO SSD with faster performance

The 2.5-inch SATA solid-state drive aims for a speeder ride than its predecessor and offers storage options from 250GB to 4TB.

Samsung has introduced a new SSD that promises speed, reliability, and budget-friendly prices.

Available this month, the new 870 EVO SSD is Samsung's follow-up to the 860 EVO, which debuted in 2018. Packaged with a 2.5-inch SATA configuration, the 870 EVO is built with Samsung's latest V-NAND controller to help it reach maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530 megabytes per second, respectively.

With a large variable SLC buffer, the drive's TurboWrite technology keeps it at peak performance levels, according to Samsung.

The 870 EVO also kicks in a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed and a 30% gain in sustained performance over its 860 predecessor. With those boosts, Samsung touts the 870 EVO as offering a better experience whether you're multitasking, web browsing, or just booting up your PC.

Samsung is positioning the new drive as a solid choice for a variety of consumers, from general PC users to IT professionals. With its 2.5-inch SATA interface, the 870 is designed to support a wide array of computers, from laptops to desktops to NAS drives. The drive's power saving sleep mode also works with devices that use the standby function in Windows.

"Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability, and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users, as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users," KyuYoung Lee, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics, said in a press release.

With availability starting in January 2021, the 870 EVO will be sold in five different storage options and prices: 250GB for $49.99, 500GB for $79.99, 1TB for $139.99, 2TB for $269.99, and 4TB for $529.99. Curious customers can learn more at Samsung's SSD website.

