Securden fast facts

Our rating: 3.7 stars out of 5

Pricing: Ask for a quote.

Key features

Strong activity tracking.

Free for five users.

Free trials for all plans.

Securden Password Vault is a password management solution geared towards supervising multiple accounts and sensitive login credentials. It has a wide range of auditing, reporting and monitoring features that make it a good choice for IT managers or supervisors.

While I wish it had more transparent pricing, its generous 14-day free trials make it hard not to at least try.

Is Securden Password Vault free?

Yes, Securden Password Vault can be accessed for free. While Securden doesn’t have a fully free version, the Starter version of its software is free for up to five users.

With Starter, you get unlimited password storage, granular account sharing and Securden’s folder tree navigation. This makes it a good choice for smaller teams that want a basic password management tool.

Keep in mind that more advanced features such as SSH Keys, periodic sync with Active Directory (AD), audit trails and SIEM integration are only available for Securden’s paid versions.

Securden Password Vault Pricing

Securden Password Vault has four price tiers: Starter, Teams, Enterprise and Enterprise Privileged Access Management (PAM). Unfortunately, Securden’s pricing is quote-based so you will have to answer their online questionnaire for an estimate.

If you’re looking for an enterprise-level password solution with clear pricing listed online, check out ManageEngine Password Manager Pro.

Each Securden subscription has different features, based on the size and needs of a company.

Starter Teams Enterprise Enterprise PAM Contact for quote;

free for five users. Contact for quote. Contact for quote. Contact for quote. Unlimited password storage.

User Roles

Granular account sharing.

Folder tree navigation.

Database backup. All Starter features.

Importing accounts.

Store and associate SSH keys.

Audit trails.

AD integration.

Standard Reports.

Browser extensions. All Teams features.

Custom user roles.

SIEM integration.

SAML 2.0 based SSO integration.

Password Security Analysis Report. All Enterprise features.

Password Access Request-Approval Workflow.

Just-in-Time Access.

Automated remote password changes.

Integrated ticketing system.

Aside from the Starter plan being free for up to five users, Securden provides a 14-day free trial for all their subscriptions. What I like about Securden’s free trials is that regardless of what plan you choose, you can cycle through each version to see the feature differences for yourself.

Figure A

I highly recommend maximizing Securden’s free trials first, especially since they don’t require any credit or payment information to access.

If you’re unsure which subscription to go for, here’s what I learned based on my assessment:

Starter is best for small businesses consisting of two to five members and looking for basic password management capabilities and folder organization.

Teams best suits small-to-medium sized businesses that need folder sharing, account importing and exporting, SSH key storage and standard password reports.

Enterprise is for large organizations that want advanced features like custom user roles, SQL clustering and SIEM integration.

Securden also offers a PAM solution for enterprises that need a more comprehensive user and resource management tool and not just a password manager.

Is Securden Password Vault safe?

Securden Password Vault utilizes AES-256 data encryption, the leading encryption standard used by banks and the U.S. government. According to Securden, each encryption key is unique to every installation and is automatically generated.

As of the publication of this article, Securden hasn’t been involved in any data breach or hacking per our research—which is crucial given recent breaches on security providers.

I think Securden can do a better job of providing more information about the security of its software. I wasn’t able to find a lot of info on third-party security audits or certifications like SOC2 or ISO27001 that can help corroborate their security claims.

Instead, what I found was a brief article on their website, saying that their Securden platform had been reviewed by cyber security firm Agile Infosec before it was launched. The article stated that Agile found no critical vulnerabilities and that the firm’s attacks failed to take over the application or the stored passwords therein.

It does lack a fair bit of additional information, like when the Agile tests were done or if they had an external link to the report. I think having this type of information shared would definitely help in backing Securden’s security claims.

Securden advertises organizations and businesses that use their software, such as 20th Century Studios, Harvard Medical School, Trimble and Security Federal Bank, to name a few.

Overall, Securden can be considered a safe password manager to use in 2024.

Key features of Securden Password Vault

Aside from password storage, Securden Password Vault has key features to better manage your business’ sensitive resources.

Folder Trees

Securden Password Vault lets you create subfolders within folders that make a “tree” of all your business accounts and credentials.

Figure B

While having folders in password managers isn’t new, the ability to generate subfolders will lessen the clutter of a company’s resources and help properly catalog numerous accounts.

This is going to be useful for businesses of all sizes since Securden’s folder tree system can help reduce time spent looking for important passwords and keep everything neatly organized. Fortunately, the folder tree system is available on all of Securden’s plans.

Audit Trails

Securden also comes with audit trails, which keeps logs of all activities that happen within any given password vault. This can include knowing when users access passwords, create accounts and import or export items.

Figure C

This can be especially beneficial to IT supervisors who want an easy way to look out for suspicious activity or monitor an organization’s overall password security.

Reports Dashboard

Securden provides a suite of generateable reports based on your organization’s password data. It can create reports on account access, activity, password compliance and user access, to name a few.

Figure D

Purchasing Securden’s Enterprise version will also get you password security analysis and more in-depth reporting. These can be exported as PDF reports and can be scheduled to be created at set times.

If you’re an IT administrator who’s regularly tasked with reporting on your organization’s security architecture, Securden’s reports dashboard will be a perfect tool for you.

Securden Password Vault authentication and security options

Securden comes with an extensive list of multi factor authentication options (MFA). It offers mail one-time passwords (OTP) support and popular authentication apps like Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator and TOTP Authenticator.

You can also choose RADIUS Authentication, Email to SMS Gateway, Duo Security and hardware YubiKey as second factors.

For security options, Securden lets you schedule periodic data backups of your vault data. This can be handy in the event of a disaster or if something happens to your vault’s server. Securden also has customizable user roles, where you can set what type of control each user has in your organization’s vault. It also features a strong password compliance tool that allows supervisors to set password parameters for all vault users.

If you get Securden’s Enterprise edition, you can block access to the server depending on how they access Securden or what IP address they’re using.

Securden Password Vault interface and performance

I had no issues with Securden Password Vault’s user interface (UI). The main dashboard is clean and well-designed. I also thought that all the features were easy to find and access.

Figure E

Again, I have to give props to Securden’s free trial structure, which lets you see the actual UI and feature differences amongst their different plans.

For performance, Securden is decent. I had no trouble importing passwords, creating my own folders and manually adding users to my test vault. The key features highlighted above all worked as advertised as well. Unfortunately, I found Securden’s password capture and replay to be less than ideal.

To use its password replay feature, you need to download Securden’s browser extension. From my tests, Securden’s extension doesn’t really capture new logins well. For example, there isn’t an automatic option to save newly-typed credentials—which is a standard in more consumer-facing password managers. It also struggled to suggest frequently used email addresses when I tried making new accounts. I suggest adding account credentials manually to your vaults instead.

To be fair, password capture and replay for more enterprise-focused password managers like Securden isn’t as prioritized compared to other solutions. If this is a priority for you, I recommend other options like Dashlane or NordPass.

Securden Password Vault Pros

Free for teams of five or less.

Wide range of MFA options.

AES-256 encryption.

Generous free trials.

Audit trail and logs.

Can generate password reports.

Securden Password Vault Cons

No transparent pricing.

Lack of independent audits to back claims.

Password capture on websites is clunky.

Securden Password Vault alternatives

If Securden Password Vault’s mix of features isn’t the right fit, I’ve listed three alternatives for you to consider instead.

Keeper

For businesses that regularly work with contractors, I recommend Keeper. Keeper comes with a useful One-Time Share feature that lets organizations share passwords to freelancers or consultants but securely limits the login to one device. This keeps the login secure and safe from unwarranted sharing or leaks.

In our full review, Keeper received 4.4 stars out of 5.

1Password

Business owners or IT managers that frequently travel should check out 1Password. It has a unique Travel Mode feature that allows users to designate vaults that are “safe for travel” and hides all other passwords when they go abroad. This can be crucial for users who are worried about customs or border officials possibly stealing or accessing sensitive password information during transit.

In our full review, 1Password received 4.3 stars out of 5.

Dashlane

For a well-rounded solution, Dashlane is a strong contender. It features an easy-to-use web interface, strong AES-256 encryption and a zero-knowledge architecture that makes it a solid option in the password manager space. It also features a built-in dark web monitor tool that will alert you if any of your credentials have been stolen or illegally accessed.

In our full review, Dashlane received 4.6 stars out of 5.

Is Securden Password Vault worth it?

Securden Password Vault is a decent password manager for both mid-sized businesses and larger enterprises. It’s best for organizations looking for a password management tool primarily for auditing and reporting purposes, given its extensive audit trail and reporting capabilities.

Its folder tree navigation system also makes it a great choice for companies that want an efficient way to organize their passwords.

Securden’s generous free trials across all its plans make it a good option for businesses that want a glimpse of how a password management system can fit in their organization.

Review Methodology

My review of Securden Password Vault involved a detailed analysis of its security features and real-world performance. I used Securden on my personal Windows laptop via a 14-day free trial that had access to all its paid plans.

I rated Securden on everything from its password management features to its ease of use based on an internal algorithm to get a rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars. The scoring was based both on Securden Password Vault on its own and in relation to other available password managers.