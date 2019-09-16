Software development tops list of most in-demand tech skills

In the past year, an astounding 588,504 technology job descriptions included "knowledge of software development principles" according to RS Components.

Developers want low-code tools to make their jobs simpler, report finds Low-code development software isn't just for non-programmers: Developers cite it as a great way to automate repetitive tasks and free up time for higher level work.

Workers in the tech sector are constantly trying to keep up with the times and update their most profitable skills to stay ahead of the game.

RS Components released an in-depth study on what tech skills are most in-demand, finding that software development was the most sought-after skill.

"The technology sector has added 59,000 jobs in 2019 so far, and alongside the high number of job vacancies available, the skills that employees need to have has changed drastically," according to the study."Technology is continually evolving and the skills employees require to do jobs needs to line up to changing technology too."

RS Components found "knowledge of software development principles" was featured 588,504 times in technology job descriptions he past year. Skills revolving around JavaScript and jQuery came in second, being featured in 407,459 job descriptions.

Java, SQL databases and programming, and web development rounded out the top five most in-demand tech skills companies were looking for.



"We can also see across four job types which skills are continually coming out as the most popular and are therefore the skills that the technology sector as a whole requires," according to the study

"For example, we can see that overall 'software development principles', 'SQL databases and programming' and 'JavaScript and jQuery' are the top three skills overall that are included in job descriptions and are therefore the most desired by employers when recruiting for positions in the tech sector."

Most of the other skills listed in the report hovered around 100,000 mentions in job ads this year. Cybersecurity skills were seen in 116,321 job descriptions, while 180,052 asked for tech support qualifications.

Companies were also on the look out for candidates with system design and implementation skills, as well as customer service experience.

The study lists dozens of other skills that were included in thousands of job ads, illustrating just how much the need for technological skills has expanded. Anyone with microsoft office skills or experience in project management and network configuration is also in high demand for many of the companies listed in the report.

"In a competitive job market, employees must have the skills that companies are looking to recruit for if they are to be successful in their application," according to the report.

"Through analyzing the skills that are listed in top technology job descriptions we can see exactly which skills employees should ensure that they have the latest training on, as well as making sure they are on their CV to secure those jobs," the report concluded.

