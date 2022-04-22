This article compares the features and capabilities of two remote software solutions, Splashtop and TeamViewer.

Whether you are looking for a remote desktop software tool for educational, business or personal use, Teamviewer and Splashtop are both excellent choices. Within our comparison of these two popular remote desktop software solutions, we will be assessing their unique features and capabilities so that you can choose the best one for your needs.

What is Splashtop?

Splashtop provides remote-desktop software solutions, giving users remote secure access across their organizations. The software is commonly used for business, academic, government agency and individual use.

What is TeamViewer?

TeamViewer is a software solution that enables users to remotely access and control computers and other devices. Its technology allows remote monitoring, desktop access, server maintenance and other remote connection capabilities.

Splashtop vs. TeamViewer: Feature comparison

Feature Splashtop TeamViewer Meeting room booking No Yes Remote access connections Yes Yes Session recording Yes Yes File transfer Yes Yes SSL security Yes No

Head-to-head comparison: Splashtop vs. TeamViewer

Remote access connections

Splashtop enables users to access their computers remotely from other computers and mobile devices, like smartphones and tablets. Its business access provides views of multiple remote monitors simultaneously, depending on your plan. Users can see their computers remotely on their device screens with audio and switch between monitors for alternate views.

Other remote access features offered by Splashtop’s plan include remote printing, group viewing and even remote waking. The connections are secured through SSL security, with additional security features like TLS, 256-bit AES encryption and two-factor authentication. While the service instantly fosters connections from Mac, Linux and Windows computers, it can only access virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure once users install the Splashtop app on those devices.

TeamViewer provides secure remote access capabilities to users through connections from any computer or smartphone. They also have remote printing, remote waking and the ability to turn remote screens black to protect users’ sensitive information from view.

In TeamViewer, users can remotely access and control almost every desktop and mobile platform – unlike Splashtop, which can only connect to desktops and virtual machines/VDI through their app. In addition, TeamViewer has permanent access to unattended devices and meeting access rights to the user’s account, device and group levels. Connections and use are protected with a VPN alternative, end-to-end encryption, and all TeamViewer data centers are ISO-27001 certified.

Session recording

Users of Splashtop can record their remote sessions and save the recordings on their local computers or a third-party cloud. The platform also has options for session recording on team settings. For example, users may configure the storage paths, size limits and automatic recording sessions for all team members. The video session recording feature is helpful for training, IT support sessions, auditing, sales video demonstrations and educational purposes.

TeamViewer also lets users remotely record remote desktop access sessions or meetings. The recordings are then easily converted into an AVI file which users can save for later viewing.

File transferring

Splashtop’s drag-and-drop capabilities make file transferring simple, even in cross-platform cases. For example, users working cross-platform can share their files between their Macs and PCs without requiring a USB. Windows users can use the copy-paste file transfer feature to move files between their Windows computers.

Splashtop also offers an off-session file transfer, which enables users to transfer files without starting a remote access session. Users need only input their valid login credentials for their remote computer to use this feature.

TeamViewer has a similar option for remote file exchanges. The file transfer mode lets users exchange files between connected devices without changing the remote device screen. Users can also exchange files if they are already connected to the other computer in a session, of course. The Send File feature can easily and quickly send files to remote devices without connection, and macOS users can share files directly with computers or contacts.

While TeamViewer also has drag and drop capabilities, it is only possible to exchange files between Windows devices.

Choosing Splashtop vs. TeamViewer

Consider which features of each solution would be best for your remote desktop use.

For example, suppose you perform a lot of business through mobile devices. In this case, TeamViewer’s remote access connection capabilities would enable you to connect with a remote mobile device, which could be advantageous for your needs. However, if you manage a team that uses cross-platform devices and could benefit from drag-and-drop file exchanging, Splashtop’s file transferring features may be ideal. Once you have assessed each product’s unique features and capabilities and considered their value to you as a user, you can determine the best option for your needs.