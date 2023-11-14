Taskade vs. Notion (2023): Which Tool is Better for your Business?

Taskade and Notion are popular productivity tools. This comparison highlights the features, pros, and cons of both platforms to help you find your best fit.

Are you shopping for a productivity tool? Taskade and Notion are popular apps for taking notes and managing tasks. Both combine various useful features to create all-in-one solutions, including document collaboration, project and task management and artificial intelligence (AI) assistance. But which one should you choose?

In this comprehensive guide, we compare Taskade and Notion, analyzing their core features, pricing, strengths and weaknesses, to help you determine the best option for your organization.

Taskade vs. Notion: Comparison table

Features Taskade Notion Project management Yes (list, board, mind maps, calendars) Yes (timeline, kanban, list, calendars, Gantt charts) Task management Yes Yes Time tracking No Yes AI assistant Yes Yes Top integrations Google Drive, Jira, Box, Asana, Dropbox, Slack, Zendesk, Zoom, Rippling Google Calendar, Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive, WordPress, Outlook Calendar Free plan Yes Yes Starting price (billed monthly) $8 per month $10 per user per month Starting price (billed annually) $4 per month $8 per user per month Try Taskade Try Notion

Taskade vs. Notion: Pricing

Both Taskade and Notion have tiered pricing structures, but before we dive into the paid plans, let’s analyze their free versions.

Taskade pricing

Taskade offers a generous Free plan featuring up to 500 tasks, five projects, 250 MB file storage and up to 1,000 AI credits. This plan is ideal for individuals or teams of two to three people looking for a productivity tool that allows them to share files and collaborate in real time.

Taskade’s paid plans fall under personal and business tiers, each with their own sub-tiers.

Personal plans

Starter : The Starter plan costs $4 per month when billed annually or $8 when billed monthly. It gives you file storage of up to 2 GB and a 30-day version history. But it’s limited to three users.

: The Starter plan costs $4 per month when billed annually or $8 when billed monthly. It gives you file storage of up to 2 GB and a 30-day version history. But it’s limited to three users. Plus: This plan gives you up to 5 GB storage, a three-month version history and access to two workspaces. It costs $8 per month when billed yearly, while the month-to-month plan costs $16. This plan includes up to five users.

Business plans

Taskade’s business plans include three price tiers: Pro, Business and Ultimate.

Pro : $19 per month when billed annually or $39 billable monthly

: $19 per month when billed annually or $39 billable monthly Business : $49 per month, billed yearly or $99 billed monthly

: $49 per month, billed yearly or $99 billed monthly Ultimate: $99 per month when billed annually or $199 per month when billed monthly.

The Pro plan includes up to 10 users, five workspaces, 20GB storage and six-month version history. The Business plan offers more advanced features, including up to 100GB storage, one-year version history and external team collaboration. The Ultimate plan builds on this further, with up to 1,000GB storage, unlimited version history and advanced security features including single sign on.

Notion pricing

Notion offers three price tiers, which include Plus, Business and Enterprise.

Plus : $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user monthly.

: $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user monthly. Business : $15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly.

: $15 per user per month, billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Notion doesn’t advertise the pricing of its Enterprise plan. Interested buyers must request a demo or trial before receiving custom quotes.

Notion’s Plus plan includes all the features in the Free plan, plus unlimited blocks for teams, unlimited file uploads, up to 30-day page history and support invites of up to 100 guests. The Business plan goes further, with private teamspaces, bulk PDF export, advanced analytics and up to 250 guests.

Notion’s Enterprise plan also allows up to 250 guests and comes with more advanced controls and support for large teams, including user provisioning, an audit log, workspace analytics and security and compliance integrations.

Feature comparison: Taskade vs. Notion

Project management

Taskade helps you keep track of tasks, manage your team and collaborate in real time. It offers 30 project management templates across scrums, sprints and agile methodologies, making it easier for teams to get started with. Taskade also allows you to assign tasks, set due dates, add attachments and leave comments on tasks.

Notion combines project management with documents, knowledge management and handy AI support. You can create and manage your tasks in one workspace and use Notion AI to help you develop sub-tasks based on the context of your project. Notion enables you to create kanban boards, Gantt charts and calendars to organize your projects visually. It also offers collaborative editing, commenting and real-time updates to help team members to stay on the same page.

Collaboration capability

Taskade allows you to collaborate with your team in real time. You can edit projects, tasks or documents — and your collaborators will see the changes you make in real-time. Taskade has a real-time typing indicator, a real-time online indicator, as well as a local time indicator. It also supports asynchronous collaboration via chat, calls, video conferencing and commenting tools.

Notion allows team members to work together on projects in real-time and create notes, ensuring everyone stays on the same page. You can also collaborate privately by inviting guests to individual pages.

Taskade AI vs. Notion AI

Both Taskade and Notion offer AI assistant capabilities.

Taskade AI allows you to generate task lists and custom workflows. Aside from Taskade AI’s ability to create subtasks for a parent task, it also enables you to write outlines, answer complex questions, draft meeting agendas, build mind maps and flowcharts and summarize long-form content.

Unlike Taskade AI, which is available as a core feature within Taskade, Notion AI is available as an add-on. To benefit from it, you have to pay $8 per member per month, billed annually or $10 per member when billed on a monthly basis. With Notion AI, you can create to-do lists, write blogs, rewrite docs and generate summaries, action items and insights.

Integrations with third-party services

Taskade primarily integrates with 13 third-party applications.

Taskade’s top integrations include:

Notion

Outlook Calendar

Google Calendar

Apple Calendar

WordPress

Dropbox

Box

Google Drive

Instagram

Notion provides a broader range of integrations. It offers integrations with 79 third-party applications across 14 categories, including automation, collaboration, finance, productivity and file management.

Some of Notion’s top integrations include:

Slack

Asana

Datadog

Canva

Figma

Gusto

Jira

Loom

Zendesk

Zoom

Both Taskade and Notion offer integrations via Zapier, which allows you to connect with up to 5,000 apps and platforms.

Taskade pros and cons

Pros of Taskade

Easy to use compared to Notion.

User-friendly interface.

Offers five paid pricing plans, giving potential customers lots of options to choose from based on their needs and team size.

Multi-language support – up to 25 languages, including Arabic, English, Swedish, German and Spanish.

Cons of Taskade

Taskade lacks some common project management features like time tracking, Gantt charts and advanced reporting.

Limited integration options.

Not as customizable as Notion.

For more information, read our comprehensive Taskade review.

Notion pros and cons

Pros of Notion

Customization for different workflows.

Offers more integrations with third-party services than Taskade.

Responsive customer support.

Great note-taking capabilities.

Cons of Notion

Steeper learning curve compared to Taskade.

User interface could be improved.

Limited offline functionality.

Read our full Notion review to determine if it is the best option for you.

Methodology

We conducted an in-depth analysis of Taskade and Notion’s core features, pricing structure, best use cases, ease of use and customer service and support. We gathered data from each product’s website to better understand their offerings, and conducted hands-on testing to gain first-hand experience of each tool’s usability and user experience.

We also read user reviews and customer satisfaction ratings to understand how users respond to each of the project management tools, allowing us to assess the level of user satisfaction with each platform.

Should your organization use Taskade or Notion?

The choice between Taskade and Notion depends on various factors, including the size of your organization and its specific productivity and project management needs.

If you want an easy-to-use tool with a low learning curve, go for Taskade. It’s straightforward and quick, allowing you to get things done with minimal fuss. Although both Taskade and Notion are affordable, Taskade’s pricing model suits small and medium businesses, making it a more affordable option than Notion. Plus, its free version is feature-rich and offers a lot more compared to Notion’s free offering.

Notion is more flexible and powerful than Taskade, making it a good option for businesses looking for advanced features. If you don’t mind the steeper learning curve and want to customize your workspace to suit your workflow, choose Notion. We also analyzed top-tier Notion alternatives in case Notion doesn’t serve your needs.