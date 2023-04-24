What are the main differences between Teamwork and monday.com? Use our guide to compare pricing and features.

Teamwork and monday work management are both industry leaders when it comes to project management. While both platforms offer similar solutions to their users, there are some key differences that make each tool suitable for a particular type of user.

Teamwork vs. monday.com

Software Teamwork monday work management Support Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.–12:00 a.m. IST 24/7 support Integrations 350+ 50+ Time tracking Yes Yes Resource management Yes Yes Portfolio management Yes Yes Mobile app Yes Yes Free plan Yes Yes Starting price for paid plans $5.99 per user per month $8 per user per month

Teamwork

Teamwork is a project and task management solution designed for agencies, creative teams and professional services. The platform enables organizations to save time on recurring via automation, track employee time and break complex tasks into subtasks for efficient task management.

monday.com

monday work management is a task and workflow management platform that allows organizations to schedule, collaborate and manage basic and complex projects throughout their life cycles, from start to finish. monday work management also helps organizations and teams manage their portfolio, resources and dependencies.

Teamwork vs. monday.com: Pricing

Aside from the price differences, Teamwork and monday work management differ in how they allocate features to each plan.

For instance, monday work management’s Individual, Basic and Standard plans lack time tracking capabilities, whereas all Teamwork plans have time tracking. But, monday work management offers over 200 templates for all of its plans, while Teamwork’s templates are limited by plans.

Ultimately, the best project management solution for you is one that balances affordability with quality service and provides features that meet your organization’s needs and use cases.

Teamwork pricing

Teamwork has four paid plans, which you can try for free for 30 days, and a free plan for up to five users.

Free forever: No cost for up to five users.

No cost for up to five users. Starter: $5.99 per user per month when billed annually and $8.99 per user per month when billed monthly.

$5.99 per user per month when billed annually and $8.99 per user per month when billed monthly. Deliver: $9.99 per user per month when billed annually and $13.99 per user per month when billed monthly.

$9.99 per user per month when billed annually and $13.99 per user per month when billed monthly. Grow: $19.99 per user per month when billed annually and $25.99 per user per month when billed monthly.

$19.99 per user per month when billed annually and $25.99 per user per month when billed monthly. Scale: Custom quote.

monday work management pricing

monday work management offers four paid plans with one free plan for up to three users as well as a free trial that is limited to 14 days.

Individual: No cost for up to two seats.

No cost for up to two seats. Basic: $8 per seat per month when billed annually and $10 per seat per month when billed monthly.

$8 per seat per month when billed annually and $10 per seat per month when billed monthly. Standard: $10 per seat per month when billed annually and $12 per seat per month when billed monthly.

$10 per seat per month when billed annually and $12 per seat per month when billed monthly. Pro: $16 per seat per month when billed annually and $20 per seat per month when billed monthly.

$16 per seat per month when billed annually and $20 per seat per month when billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Feature comparison: monday.com vs. Teamwork

Let’s see how they compare in terms of features and capabilities.

Time tracking

Teamwork’s time tracking capability allows users to see time spent on individual work and projects (Figure A), making it easy for users to log entries to individual tasks on the project or to the project itself. Teamwork has three time-related project permissions, including the ability to view time, view other people’s time, and log time. Each user has project-level permissions on each project where they are a member, and their ability to log time depends on their access level. However, collaborators cannot be granted access to log time. Additionally, Teamwork offers five time-logging options: manual time logging, timer, log time via email, desktop timer and Chrome extension.

Figure A

With monday work management, users can track the total time spent on tasks across one or multiple boards — both on an individual level and for the entire team. It provides a time breakdown by projects, clients and tasks to help teams account for time spent on particular projects. monday work management allows users to use the timer (ON and OFF) or log time manually, track time with their mobile device, and integrate it with third-party services like Slack, Gmail, Trello and Mailchimp.

Support

Teamwork offers limited support compared to monday.com; support is available Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. IST. With Teamwork, users can submit a ticket, email the support team, use the live chat medium or contact via phone call. Teamwork also offers a knowledge base, which provides users with articles and FAQs resources.

monday.com offers 24/7 support for the monday work management platform, meaning users can reach out to the company’s customer representative at any time of the day or week. In addition, monday.com has many support channels, including a knowledge base of articles and FAQs, live chat, email and phone calls, as well as a community support page, where users can share their thoughts, submit ideas or ask questions. And with the ability to escalate an issue using the “contact the CEOs” form, customers are able to resolve problems quickly.

Integration

When it comes to integrations, Teamwork and monday work management offer extensive integration options. Teamwork integrates with over 350 third-party apps. Top Teamwork integrations include applications like Slack, HubSpot, Plecto, Stripe, Quickbooks, Harvest, Databox, Easy Insight, Mailchimp, Chatify and more.

By comparison, monday work management only integrates with over 50 third-party applications. However, it allows users to perform up to 25,000 integration actions per month. Top monday work management integrations include Gmail, Hootsuite, Jira, Zendesk, GitHub, GitLab, Asana, Toggl, Stripe, Data Studio, Zoom, Slack, Salesforce and more.

Visualization

Project management tools usually offer multiple view options, enabling teams to select the one that best suits their project needs. Teamwork offers several view options, including dashboards, lists, tables, boards and Gantt charts.

monday work management has a few more view options, including timeline, calendar, map and workload views in addition to the view types Teamwork options (Figure B). This variety of view types from monday work management gives users more visibility options compared to Teamwork, making it beneficial for organizations with multiple teams and various visualization needs.

Figure B

File storage

Project management file storage ensures project documents are securely stored and shared across the organization. monday work management starts strong, allocating 500MB of storage to those with an Individual plan:

Individual: 500MB

500MB Basic: 5GB

5GB Standard: 20GB

20GB Pro: 100GB

100GB Enterprise: 1,000GB

By comparison, Teamwork offers much more storage for its mid-tier plans:

Free Forever: 100MB

100MB Starter: 50GB

50GB Deliver: 100GB

100GB Grow: 250GB

250GB Scale: 500GB+

Teamwork pros and cons

Pros

Task essentials like subtasks, tags and dependencies.

Project status reports.

Gantt charts to map critical paths.

Integration with over 350 apps.

Cons

Free, Starter and Deliver plans lack two-factor authentication.

No support for the free plan.

All plans except Scale lack enterprise dashboards.

monday.com pros and cons

Pros

Offers iOS and Android apps.

Whiteboard collaboration across all plans.

Round-the-clock customer support.

Work performance insights.

Customizable notifications.

Cons

Free and basic plans lack automation features.

The free plan is limited to two seats.

Should your organization use monday.com or Teamwork?

Before making a purchase decision, consider the features you need, your budget and your organization size.

Large enterprises looking for a project management tool to manage complex projects that offers a better value for its cost may find monday work management ideal for their use cases.

Budget-conscious customers looking for affordable solutions may find Teamwork suitable. Organizations with distributed teams may also find Teamwork beneficial due to its flexibility, customization, invoice and expense management capability.

Ultimately, the best project management software for your business depends on your unique needs, preferences and use cases.

Review methodology

We analyzed both products based on five key data points: pricing, customer satisfaction, ability to meet needs, features and ease of use. Our research process started with data gathering from both vendors’ websites, we read their documentation and evaluated their pricing and features. We also gather user satisfaction data from review sites to learn about current and past users’ experiences.

