Tech is most represented in the top 20 companies during COVID-19

Eight of the 20 highest-rated companies for work-life balance are in tech, including Zoom, Slack, and Box, according to new Glassdoor research.

The adjustment to telecommuting, spurred by the still-looming COVID-19 crisis, has certainly been affected by company policies and managerial styles, yet it's often been left to the remote-worker to find just the right balance of meeting work requirements amid an occasional chaotic home life. The inevitable necessity of blending both, without taxing mental health, may be less of a challenge for those who work for the 20 highest rated companies for work-life balance during COVID-19, a report released today by Glassdoor Economic Research, a division of the job-search site Glassdoor.

The tech industry was most represented on the top 20 list, with eight tech companies. The second most represented industry(with less than half the number of tech companies)was healthcare, with three companies making the list. Other industries on the list are insurance, real estate, and nonprofits.

The US employee-generated list is the result of feedback on Glassdoor between March 1 and Sept. 30, 2020 and revealed the companies that employees said prioritized work-life balance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to employee reviews on the site, the topic of mental health rose 42% from pre-lockdown February to July (in the UK, it rose 76%).

SEE: Return to work: What the new normal will look like post-pandemic (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

With little insight into when the imperative for isolating will end--recently, US coronavirus cases rose 41% and deaths as a result of COVID-19 rose 9%, from the average numbers two weeks ago--employers that prioritize their employees well-being and mental health are more relevant than ever.

Workers from the highest rated companies tout their employers' prioritizing of flexible working hours, positive perks and benefits, and transparency regarding the importance of monitoring mental health.

The top 20

The following work-life balance scores during COVID-19 were assessed on a five-point scale.

Methodology: The top 20 were chosen based on Glassdoor reviews from US-based employees. Companies should offer a flexible work schedule allowing employees to focus on their personal lives. Each of the 20 US employers on the list have an average work-life balance rating of at least 4.5 during the period and at least 75 work-balance reviews during the research time period. Intern reviews were excluded in this assessment.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see