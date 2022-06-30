We look back to the previous week in TechRepublic’s publishings and take a look at the five biggest stories.

Welcome to another edition of “Tech News You May Have Missed”. This is a series where we recap TechRepublic’s biggest stories of the last week, in case a big story slipped by. Each week, the five most important or impactful news stories of the week will be recapped in this recurring series.

1. Pentagon finds concerning vulnerabilities on blockchain

In this story, Ray Fernandez explores the Pentagon finding potential gaps in blockchain security and what it may mean for both crypto traders and businesses moving forward.

2. Unfortunately, the global chip shortage will continue

Esther Shein discusses the ongoing chip shortage that became a problem during the COVID-19 pandemic and why it will continue to be an issue heading into a potential recession in 2023.

3. Black Basta may be an all-star ransomware gang made up of former Conti and REvil members

A new ransomware group has come to prominence in the last few months, and may be aided by former members of the Conti and REvil gangs.

4. If a recession hits, this is where CIOs plan to cut spending

Matt Asay analyzes a study conducted by Morgan Stanley, detailing where companies would look to reduce their expenditures in the event of an economic recession.

5. Employers need to embrace new tech for new ways of working

In this piece, Allen Bernard discusses what employers can do to work alongside employees and help resolve the challenges associated with making hybrid setups the default model.