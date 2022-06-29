According to software company Eden’s recent Where Tech Works report, it was discovered that employees in the tech sector preferred to be in-office. In addition, the report details that older employees prefer fully remote work setups as opposed to the hybrid model preferred by their younger counterparts.

Younger workers want to go into the office, older ones want to WFH

It was uncovered by Eden in the 1,000 tech worker survey that those falling into the Generation Z age range preferred working full-time in the office in order to make work based connections with fellow employees and assist in fast tracking their career growth. On the flipside, 42% of tech workers in the baby boomer age range chose full-time remote work as their ideal work setup.

According to the company, the COVID-19 pandemic occurring so early in the careers of Gen Z’ers coming from college stunted the younger demographic’s opportunity when it comes to new life experiences and career goals. Due to this, person-to-person connections following the return to work after the pandemic were desired by those still looking to get a foothold on their livelihoods. For older workers, being further into a career and having those connections missed by the younger generation in the tech industry resulted in a preference to work from home full-time.

For those falling into the categories of Gen X’ers and Millennials, a hybrid work style is preferred. Per the survey, 50% of millennials and 47% of Gen X’ers favor this option, due to having additional responsibilities at home such as children, while also continuing to try and grow their own personal careers in the process. Flexibility is key for these employees to thrive in the new era of work.

Tech workers need the flexibility afforded by hybrid setups

While each age group has its own set of preferences in how work is completed, most agree that having options of where to work is imperative for businesses. As seen in previous reports, many employees are willing to quit if a role forces them into the office full-time with no capacity to work outside of a designated building. Nearly all (95%) of those who responded indicated that it’s very or somewhat important for organizations to have the ability to work remotely. Going deeper, 63% of tech workers said not having the ability to work remotely would be a deal breaker.

Tech workers who currently work remotely also say that companies would significantly need to sweeten the pot to have them return to the office full time. Of those who responded, 64% said it would require a 20% or more raise to have them back in office Monday through Friday, and 6% said that no amount of money would be worth doing so. The reason for this is the work-life balance that is needed by employees, according to Eden, as it allows for caretaking of at-home responsibilities that in-office work does not.

The three biggest benefits of hybrid work according to the Eden were:

Flexibility for at-home responsibilities (37%) Flexibility for childcare and/or other family member care (28%) The commute to the office wastes too much time (22%)

It is important that companies in the tech industry are listening to their employees and catering to their needs in the wake of the Great Resignation and the need for workers within the trade. By affording their workforce the flexibility required to create a healthy work-life balance, organizations can grow their labor pool while retaining the talent they already have in a competitive area of business.