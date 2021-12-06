TechRepublic's top checklist roundup

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Below, you'll find seven of our best checklists yet, including advice on everything from macOS tune ups to managing your backups.

Home Office Deduction Guide and Checklist Overview The global COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many of us using "home" and "office" interchangeably. Luckily, the United States Tax Code allows taxpayers to deduct certain expenses associated with our new "home office." However, does your kitchen table qualify as a designated office space when it comes to filing your taxes? The answer may surprise you, as calculating your deductions can get a bit muddy. This Home Office Deduction Guide and Checklist should clear things up for you. Who's it for? This guide and checklist are perfect for anyone working remotely, whether as part of a new remote work policy or as an independent contractor with a permanent home office. TechRepublic Premium

macOS Tune Up Checklist Overview It's easy to think that your Mac will simply take care of itself when it comes to updates and routine maintenance. And although you can certainly schedule updates, a regular tune-up is also recommended. Regular tune-ups can help protect your Mac from data loss, potential security concerns, slow performance and other issues. However, there are some common pitfalls you'll need to avoid when performing the tune-up. This checklist illustrates the steps you should take and what you should avoid for the best results. Who's it for? This checklist is the perfect companion for anyone with a Mac, whether MacBook or iMac, who wants to protect their machine, operating system and software. TechRepublic Premium

Scheduled Systems Outage Checklist Overview There are many reasons for scheduled system outages. An outage may be required to perform routine maintenance or to isolate and find potential system issues. Whatever the reason, outages must be properly managed and planned to avoid business disruption. This checklist will give you the insight you need to coordinate system outages to prevent serious productivity loss. Who's it for? This checklist is great for IT professionals and departments responsible for or involved in scheduling, managing and completing planned system downtime. TechRepublic Premium

Checklist: Return to Work Overview We may be beginning to see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. And with vaccines now available, many employees across industries are returning to work. However, before you call your employees back in, there are some considerations you must make to ensure business moves forward safely and efficiently. The Return to Work checklist will help you map out a complete on-premises return-to-work plan. You'll find advice for everything from booking conference rooms to managing office capacity. Who's it for? This checklist is for any business leader responsible for developing return-to-work plans for businesses both large and small. TechRepublic Premium

Checklist: How to Manage Your Backups Overview Disasters caused by anything from severe weather to security breaches can be detrimental to your business. That's why backups of your business data are critical for disaster recovery. Unfortunately, many IT teams are strapped for time, resulting in subpar backups. And a subpar backup in the event of a disaster can lead to serious downtime that will affect your bottom line. The solution is managing your backups daily. Not sure how to make it happen? This checklist will help. Who's it for? This checklist can support any IT professional or team responsible for ensuring effective backups of business systems and data. TechRepublic Premium

Checklist: Essential Support Sites for Linux Admins Overview The term "open source" was once synonymous with "no support." However, this isn't necessarily true. Even open source operating systems such as Linux have plenty of support available in the form of websites and forums. All you have to do is a little bit of digging. Or, you could let this checklist do the work for you. In this list, you'll find several Linux support sites you can use to find the insights you need for success. Who's it for? This checklist was created with the Linux admin in mind. However, anyone using Linux can benefit from knowing where to turn when questions need answers. TechRepublic Premium