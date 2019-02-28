The 10 most in-demand programming languages across the globe

Companies are looking to hire developers skilled in these coding languages the most, according to a Hired report.

The most in-demand programming languages and developer jobs across the globe These coding languages are the most in-demand among companies, according to a Hired report.

While developers have an opinion about their most loved and hated programming languages, companies have their own opinions, too, according to Hired's 2019 State of Software Engineers report, released Thursday.

The report surveyed more than 700 software engineers on the Hired platform, and analyzed proprietary data reflecting more than 170,000 interview requests and job offers over the past year.

SEE: IT Hiring Kit: Programmer (Tech Pro Research)

Here are the 10 most in-demand coding languages globally, and the number of interview requests a developer with that language in their skillset received over an average period of 2-6 weeks on the platform:

Go (9.0) Scala (8.4) Ruby (8.2) TypeScript (7.7) Kotlin (7.2) JavaScript (6.8) Objective-C (6.6) PHP (6.5) Java (6.5) HTML (6.4)

Coming in lower down the list were Swift (6.3), Python (6.2), C++ (5.6), C (5.4), C# (5.4), and R (3.3).

Go was named the most in-demand programming language, likely because relatively few developers use it, the report found. Only 7% of those surveyed said they primarily work with Go. The same was true for Scala, Ruby, Typescript, and Kotlin—while all these languages rank in the top five most in-demand by companies, they are less familiar among developers, according to the report.

In terms of languages developers actually use, JavaScript leads the pack at 62%, which makes TypeScript particularly interesting, as it is a superset of JavaScript and therefore easier for JavaScript programmers to learn. Yet only 12% of developers use TypeScript. This presents an opportunity for JavaScript developers to expand their skillset and gain new in-demand job opportunities, the report noted.

To learn more about how to become a developer, check out this TechRepublic cheat sheet.

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see