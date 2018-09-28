The 75 best companies for compensation

While tech companies are often lauded for their cool culture, flexible working hours, and laid-back atmosphere, they also tend to compensate their employees very well. A Comparably.com report, which examined sentiment data to determine the top large and small companies for compensation, ended up with a lot of tech companies on the list.

Comparably.com allows individuals to compare average salary and compensation packages among companies. To compile its report, the company took anonymous employee ratings on companies that were submitted between September 12, 2017 and September 12, 2018. The top companies were determined based on media salary data and weighted with additional value placed on the number of participants to the survey.

For large companies—those with 500+ employees—the top 50 companies for compensation broke down like this:

Google (Mountain View, CA) Facebook (Menlo Park, CA) Salesforce (San Francisco, CA) Microsoft (Redmond, WA) Netflix (Los Gatos, CA) Apple (Cupertino, CA) Accenture (New York, NY) Cisco (San Jose, CA) Intuit (Mountain View, CA) Chevron Corporation (San Ramon, CA) Bloomberg (New York, NY) eBay (San Jose, CA) T-Mobile (Bellevue, WA) Hubspot (Cambridge, MA) LogMeIn (Boston, MA) Zillow (Seattle, WA) Adobe (San Jose, CA) LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, CA) Zynga (San Francisco, CA) Goldman Sachs (New York, NY) NVIDIA (Santa Clara, CA) Nike (Portland, OR) Red Bull (Santa Monica, CA) Wells Fargo (San Francisco, CA) VMware (Palo Alto, CA) Axon (Scottsdale, AZ) Visa (Foster City, CA) Indeed.com (Austin, TX) Amazon (Seattle, WA) Delta Air Lines (Atlanta, GA) Nevro (Redwood City, CA) The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, GA) PayPal (San Jose, CA) American Express (New York, NY) Edifecs (Bellevue, WA) ADP (Roseland, NJ) Workfront (Lehi, UT) UiPath (New York, NY) Aflac (Columbus, GA) Golden Hippo Media (Woodland Hills, CA) Dynatrace (Waltham, MA) Trimble (Sunnyvale, CA) Pegasystems (Cambridge, MA) Blizzard Entertainment (Irvine, CA) The Home Depot (Atlanta, GA) Comcast (Philadelphia, PA) Starbucks (Seattle, WA) Verizon (Basking Ridge, NJ) Procter & Gamble (Cincinnati, OH) Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, CA)

The report also detailed the top 25 small companies (fewer than 500 employees) with the best compensation. Here's what that list looks like:

TripActions (Palo Alto, CA) Periscope Data (San Francisco, CA) SendGrid (Denver, CO) Shipt (Birmingham, AL) Boostability (Lehi, UT) Branch Metrics (Palo Alto, CA) Swift Navigation (San Francisco, CA) Sitetracker (Palo Alto, CA) Drift (Boston, MA) Help Scout (Boston, MA) Brighterion (San Francisco, CA) Pendo (Raleigh, NC) Sauce Labs (San Francisco, CA) Pipedrive (New York, NY) Cybereason (Boston, MA) Pramata (Brisbane, CA) Disruptive Advertising (Lindon, UT) PeerStreet (Manhattan Beach, CA) Juniper Systems (Logan, UT) Peerfit (Tampa, FL) The ExecRanks (Novato, CA) Envoy (San Francisco, CA) Billtrust (Fountain Valley, CA) Wibbitz (New York, NY) AgileCraft (Austin, TX)

For companies looking to improve their hiring strategy, look out for these four red flags when hiring. Folks who may be looking to break into a career in tech can find some more information on that process by checking out TechRepublic's cheat sheet on how to become a developer and this list of the 10 most in-demand tech skills.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Google, Facebook, and Salesforce are the top three large companies for providing the best compensation. — Comparably.com, 2018

TripActions, Periscope, and SendGrid are the top three small companies for providing the best compensation. — Comparably.com, 2018

