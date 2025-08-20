Sustainability used to be a checkbox. It satisfied compliance teams and made for good press. But today, it’s becoming a business strategy with measurable benefits.

What was once a way to improve reputation is now viewed as a lever for cost efficiency. The numbers show the shift:

85% of IT leaders surveyed by TechnologyAdvice, sponsored by Lenovo, have established full or partial sustainability goals.

47% say they’ve achieved less than half of those goals in the past year.

The gap between ambition and execution is real, but with the right tools, sustainability can cut costs, reduce waste, and deliver long-term value.

Circular IT: Sustainability That Works Smarter and Costs Less

One of the most effective ways to align sustainability with cost-efficiency is by rethinking the IT life cycle. Rather than buying new equipment for every need, many organizations are now extending device lifespans, increasing reuse, and reducing unnecessary refreshes.

Momentum is growing:

46% plan to increase purchases of refurbished PCs in the next one to three years.

These approaches support environmental goals while offering a smarter way to manage IT resources.

Circular IT Adoption Statistics

More organizations are adopting circular IT strategies to reduce waste and manage costs effectively. The table below shows how many expect their use of refurbished devices, refurbishment services, and asset recovery to grow over the next three years.

Circular IT Strategy % Expecting Growth in Use (Next 3 Years) Refurbished/recycled PC purchases 46% Device refurbishment (extending the life of existing devices) 56% IT asset recovery services (end-of-life disposal) 34%

Rethinking the IT Life Cycle: Circularity in Action

Traditional IT purchasing often leads to buying more equipment than necessary. Devices are bought in bulk, used for a few years, and then replaced even if they are still working. This model increases costs and e-waste.

Circular IT takes a different approach. Instead of throwing out older equipment, many organizations are choosing to repair it or reuse key parts. They’re also turning to flexible options like DaaS to manage devices more efficiently. These changes prioritize efficiency and help teams stay within budget.

Survey findings show:

92% are using or planning to adopt DaaS within five years.

One-third plan to grow asset recovery efforts, while another third will maintain current levels.

These practical changes stretch IT dollars without compromising performance. Lenovo supports these efforts through services like TruScale DaaS, device refurbishment, and asset recovery, helping teams reduce waste while right-sizing their investments.

Why Sustainability Is a Smart Investment

Sustainability isn’t a cost burden, it’s a value generator.

Energy-efficient infrastructure lowers utility bills. Refurbished devices reduce capital expenses. DaaS removes the need for large upfront purchases and shifts costs to predictable models.

Survey results reinforce this:

84% of respondents say they’ve established sustainability goals.

Organizations that embed sustainability into infrastructure decisions often simplify IT operations and reduce overspending.

The takeaway? Sustainability and operational efficiency are increasingly one and the same.

Smarter Provisioning, Better Results

Avoiding waste starts with smarter provisioning. Instead of overbuying hardware “just in case,” IT teams are now using data to guide purchasing and refresh cycles.

Key shifts include:

Buy only what is needed: Teams are using usage forecasts and analytics to align purchases with actual needs.

Teams are using usage forecasts and analytics to align purchases with actual needs. Extend device life: Refurbishment is replacing routine auto-upgrades, saving money and reducing waste.

Upgrade based on data: Analytics help teams refresh equipment only when needed, not on arbitrary timelines.

Retire equipment responsibly: Asset recovery programs ensure end-of-life devices are recycled or reused, not discarded.

Lenovo’s TruScale DaaS supports these efforts with flexible provisioning and built-in life cycle support so IT teams can scale as needed, without overspending.

How Lenovo Helps IT Leaders Put It All Together

For IT leaders balancing sustainability and budget goals, Lenovo offers more than products; it provides strategy.

Here’s how Lenovo helps organizations succeed:

TruScale DaaS: Flexible device-as-a-service models reduce capital expenditures.

Flexible device-as-a-service models reduce capital expenditures. Certified refurbished devices: Extend IT asset lifespans and reduce e-waste.

Ensure responsible, trackable disposal or reuse of hardware. Energy-efficient infrastructure: Optimize performance while reducing energy use from daily operations to AI-powered workloads.

Lenovo’s services help IT leaders achieve more with less, turning sustainability into a performance advantage.

Closing the Gap Between Vision and Value

Sustainability is no longer just a goal; it’s a strategy. And according to the data, most IT teams are already aligned in principle.

Now it’s time to execute.

With smarter infrastructure decisions, circular IT practices, and support from partners like Lenovo, sustainability becomes more than a checkbox. It becomes a path to stronger results without added cost.

Discover how Lenovo is helping IT leaders align sustainability and cost-efficiency without compromise. Explore Lenovo’s sustainability solutions.