The programming languages and skills that pay the best in 2019

Pay for tech workers was flat in 2018, but there were still plenty of developer roles offering six-figure salaries.

While the Dice 2019 Tech Salary Report shows pay for technology professionals only crept up 0.6% in 2018, base wages remain high, with an annual average salary of $93,244.

The 10 programming languages associated with the highest-paying jobs all earned developers an average salary above $100,000.

The top spot was held by Go, perhaps little surprise given the fact that key open-source tools that help orchestrate operations in modern datacenters are based on Go, including the container deployment platform Docker and Google's Kubernetes container management software.

That said, the number of jobs seeking skills in Go, also known as Golang, will be far fewer than for a more established language such as Java, or, more likely, Go will be one of a series of languages sought for a post.

Perhaps relatedly, DevOps engineer was the fifth highest earning tech job by title, offering an annual salary of $111,683. The high earning potential for those able to bridge the gap between software development and system administration, may also help explain how developers with skills writing Shell scripts earned an average of $109,518, up 4.0% on the year before.

Similarly, the most highly paid skills were related to deploying and managing the building blocks of big data storage and analytics — such as the data-streaming platform Apache Kafka, cloud-based noSQL relational database Amazon DynamoDB and the cloud-based data warehouse Amazon Redshift.

And despite being in use since the late 1980s, the venerable language Perl still seems in demand for the likes of web server scripting, sysadmin jobs and network programming.

While Perl may have been superceded in various respects by both Python and PHP, it apparently was still in use at major website such as IMDb and Amazon as recently as 2016.

Perhaps this explains its annual average salary of $110,678, although wages appear to be falling, down 2.7% on the previous year.

Other languages in the top 10 earners can be seen below, and include a mix of the usual suspects, including Node.js JavaScript, typically used for writing backend server software, and enterprise favorite Java, whose strong wage growth in 2018 was also highlighted by Glassdoor yesterday.

The Dice report says tech workers' top priorities were salary, working conditions, training, remote and flexible working options, and being challenged at work.

In particular, it says there is a mismatch between the large proportion of tech workers who want training on the job, 71%, and the share of workers who say their company funds training, only 40%.

The Dice salary survey polled 10,780 technology professionals towards the end of last year.

Highest-paid programming and scripting languages in 2018

Language Average salary YoY % Increase 1.Golang $132,827 N/A 2. Perl $110,678 -2.7 3. Shell $109,518 4.0 4. Node.js JavaScript $105,418 3.7 5. Java/J2EE $105,164 2.6 6. TypeScript $103,680 1.7 7. Python $103,587 0.4 8. Ruby $ 102,086 -1.2 9. Swift $ 101,631 3.2 10. C# $101,566 1.8

Highest-paid skills for tech workers in 2018

Skill Average salary YoY % increase 1.Kafka $127,554 4.3 2. Amazon DynamoDB $125,609 1.3 3. Amazon Redshift $125,090 0.4 4. Cassandra $124,152 1.1 5. Elasticsearch $123,933 -0.6 6. RabbitMQ $123,777 5.3 7. MapReduce $123,001 -1.9 8. PaaS (Platform as a Service) $122,967 3.3 9. HANA (High Performance Analytical Application) $122,907 3.7 10. Cloudera $122,753 -1.2

Highest-paid tech jobs by title in 2018

Title Average salary YoY % increase 1.Tech Management (CEO, CIO, CTO, VP, Dir.) $142,063 3.9 2. Systems Architect $129,952 -3.8 3. Tech Management (Strategist, Architect) $127,121 8.0 4. Product Manager $114,174 -4.2 5. DevOps Engineer $111,683 N/A 6. Software Engineer $110,989 5.1 7. Hardware Engineer $110,972 N/A 8. Project Manager $110,925 -2.8 9. Security Engineer $110,716 N/A 10. Developer: Applications $105,202 7.6%

