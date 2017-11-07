The top 4 benefits of no-code platforms

No-code platforms are helping businesses more quickly create custom solutions for day-to-day problems and diversify who is able to build apps, according Quick Base's third annual report on the state of business app builders.

The majority of Quick Base builders (68%) reported that the main reason they create no-code apps is because they fit their organization's needs better than other solutions, and so they can make changes more quickly to apps as their workloads and requirements change (61%).

Security concerns and executive buy-in were ranked as top concerns of using no-code platforms, the survey found. However, 47% of Quick Base users said that IT was fully supportive of their efforts, and 17% reported that business departments and IT were working better together as a result of building no-code apps.

"It's essential that business users and IT work in partnership so that even no-code apps remain secure and trusted via permissions and role-based controls," John Carione, technology marketing executive at Quick Base, told TechRepublic.

Results were compiled from two separate surveys: Quick Base surveyed 231 customers, and partnered with DZone and ConStat to survey another 782 users and builders of traditional and low-code application development platforms and solutions.

It's key to differentiate between low-code and no-code platforms, as Forrester recently acknowledged, Carione said. Low-code platforms are most often used by IT and others with coding knowledge to create mission-critical custom applications, which are often transactional ERP applications. No-code platforms typically allow business users with no coding skills to solve their own problems and optimize day-to-day operations.

"Some people think low- and no-code development equates to the end of traditional IT but that's not the case," Carione said. "These platforms empower business users to handle building day-to-day applications where they are the subject matter expert—so that professional developers can more appropriately focus their time on mission-critical ERP applications."

Here are the top four benefits of no-code platforms, according to the report:

1. Increased productivity and efficiency

Allowing business users to create their own apps can have a great impact on productivity, Carione said. For example, nonprofit Verité, which works with brands like Apple, Nestle and Patagonia, uses no-code to centralize project management data and provide a streamlined view of where projects sit in the pipeline. Workers were able to cut 60-100 hours of time per month simply by removing the need to move between an unnecessary amount of tables, Carione said.

2. Career advancement

Using no-code tools appears to also help workers secure promotions: 64% of Quick Base builders reported receiving public recognition for their work on the platform, and 18% said they received a promotion as a direct result of their use of the platform. Meanwhile, 17% said they took their skills to new job roles at new companies, or grew within their current role.

"Taking the initiative to solve old problems in new ways says a lot about work ethic and strategic thinking," Carione said.

3. Greater diversity

Quick Base found some notable differences between business users tapping no-code platforms in their organizations and traditional developers: For example, 40% of Quick Base users are women—a high proportion, when you consider that women hold only 24% of computing jobs.

"No-code allows users the opportunity to create apps that otherwise may not have that opportunity, allowing for new points of view in the development process," Carione said.

4. Cost savings

Rather than requiring app builders to have formal coding skills, businesses can now take advantage of the tech talent business users are willing and eager to put to work—saving time, money, and energy on hiring professional developers, Carione said.

