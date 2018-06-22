These are the devices that can run Google's AR measurement tool

Google's Measure app is now compatible with a large array of devices, giving more business users the opportunity to take advantage of its ability to use augmented reality (AR) to virtually measure physical objects.

Measure originally only worked with Google's now-defunct AR platform Project Tango. But with an update released this week, the app can now be used on all phones that support Google's Android AR development kit, ARCore, as reported by 9to5Google.

In Measure, users can drag a length or height tool into the camera viewfinder. The app will highlight surfaces, such as those of furniture, with a grid of dots, and users can adjust the ends of the tool to determine what you want to measure. A measurement of the selected space will then appear on the screen.

Users can then take a photo of the image and measurement with a capture button on the corner of the screen, 9to5Google noted. The Settings section also allows you to tap a "precision display" overlay to determine if you want a rounded measurement or the exact figure, as well as if you want to measure in Imperial or Metric units.

Measure could be particularly useful for workers on job sites and architects, or even for office tasks like decorating.

Here are all of the devices that Measure is compatible with, according to Google:

Asus Zenfone AR

Asus Zenfone ARES

Google Nexus 5X

Google Nexus 6P

Pixel, Pixel XL

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

HMD Global Nokia 6

HMD Global Nokia 8 Sirocco

Huawei P20, P20 Pro

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

LG G6

LG G7 ThinQ

LG V30, V30+ JOJO

LG V35 ThinkQ

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Motorola Moto G6 Plus

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5

Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

If you own one of these devices and want to try out Measure, you can download it from the Google Play store.

