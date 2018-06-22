These are the devices that can run Google's AR measurement tool

Google's Measure app is now compatible with a large array of devices, giving more business users the opportunity to take advantage of its ability to use augmented reality (AR) to virtually measure physical objects.
Measure originally only worked with Google's now-defunct AR platform Project Tango. But with an update released this week, the app can now be used on all phones that support Google's Android AR development kit, ARCore, as reported by 9to5Google.
In Measure, users can drag a length or height tool into the camera viewfinder. The app will highlight surfaces, such as those of furniture, with a grid of dots, and users can adjust the ends of the tool to determine what you want to measure. A measurement of the selected space will then appear on the screen.
SEE: Virtual and augmented reality policy (Tech Pro Research)
Users can then take a photo of the image and measurement with a capture button on the corner of the screen, 9to5Google noted. The Settings section also allows you to tap a "precision display" overlay to determine if you want a rounded measurement or the exact figure, as well as if you want to measure in Imperial or Metric units.
Measure could be particularly useful for workers on job sites and architects, or even for office tasks like decorating.
Here are all of the devices that Measure is compatible with, according to Google:
- Asus Zenfone AR
- Asus Zenfone ARES
- Google Nexus 5X
- Google Nexus 6P
- Pixel, Pixel XL
- Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- HMD Global Nokia 6
- HMD Global Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Huawei P20, P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
- LG G6
- LG G7 ThinQ
- LG V30, V30+ JOJO
- LG V35 ThinkQ
- Motorola Moto G5S Plus
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 5
- Samsung Galaxy A5
- Samsung Galaxy A7
- Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
If you own one of these devices and want to try out Measure, you can download it from the Google Play store.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- Google's AR measurement tool Measure can now be used on all devices that support ARCore.
- Measure uses AR to virtually take measurements of physical objects in the real world and could be beneficial for a number of industries.
Also see
- How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics (TechRepublic)
- VR and AR: The Business Reality (ZDNet)
- Oculus Rift: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
- Businesses still to warm to VR and AR, with just 24,000 headsets bought last year (ZDNet)
- The 7 most popular programming languages for AR and VR developers (TechRepublic)
Full Bio
Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.