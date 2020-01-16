Top 20 tech companies for remote jobs in 2020

Tech jobs in computer/IT ranked high on the list of careers on FlexJobs' 7th annual list of top companies to watch for remote jobs.

Work remotely: whether you're looking for your first—or potentially last—career move, the top tech companies for remote jobs were announced in FlexJobs' annual list, based on analysis gathered from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, from more than 54,000 companies with the most remote job openings.

"As we've seen in our previous lists, tech-related career fields continue to hold a strong position when it comes to remote jobs, with computer and IT ranking No. 2 for the top career fields for remote work," said Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs. "Those jobs include titles like IT analyst, WordPress developer, consumer application architect and software engineer."

FlexJob's list defines a remote job as a professional-level job conducted from home, either entirely or part of the time. These jobs are also called telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs and work-from-home jobs. Overall, the number of people working remotely in the US has increased by 159% since 2005.

The following is a list of the top 20 remote-job friendly tech companies on FlexJobs' list. The numbers in parentheses refer to the company's place on the broader top 100 companies for remote jobs' in 2020 list:

Appen (1)



Liveops (4)



TTEC (13)



Dell (19)



SAP (23)



Stryker (31)



Red Hat (36)



VMware (39)



Salesforce (44)



CrowdStrike (45)



GitLab (49)



Leidos (56)



Cisco (61)



Elastic.co (63)



NTT Group (64)



Ultimate Software (66)



Jefferson Frank (68)



Accruent (78)



Twilio (80)



GitHub (81)



"VMware has a long history of enabling remote work," said Susan Insley, vice president of human resources at VMware, in a press release. "We provide software solutions to help our customers create secure, flexible, remote work solutions. We use those same solutions internally, and this helps us tap into new global talent. And with our acquisitions of Heptio, Carbon Black and Pivotal, we've again increased our remote worker population in a big way. Remote work not only represents a great talent pool, but it also helps us access the diverse talent critical to our success."

A look at the top seven fast-growing remote career categories features job which are at the very least, reliant on, or wholly dependent on tech. Each requires a home computer/laptop and associated software. The categories are: art and creative, bookkeeping, internet & e-commerce, K-12, graphic design, translation, as well as math and economics.

"The most notable change we've seen over the past year is not so much the growth in the sheer volume of remote job listings, but the growth in the variety of remote job titles these companies are seeking to hire," Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs said in the press release. "Companies are expanding the range of professional positions they're allowing to work from home. This list represents jobs only formally reported and advertised as remote. I believe the true scope of remote work is much larger, with informal and ad hoc work-from-home arrangements increasingly common."

FlexJobs reports that the average person saves approximately $4,000 annually by working from home, but it's not only employees who benefit; companies have access to a larger talent pool, stronger retention rates, higher productivity and cost savings through the integration of remote workers into their workforce.

The categories of healthcare and computer/IT are the two strongest categories for remote workers, but education has had sustained growth, with sales and customer service as strong prospects as well, according to the FlexJobs report.

According to the list, the top six career fields hiring for remote jobs are:

Medical & Health

Computer & IT

Customer Service

Education & Training

Sales

Accounting & Finance



