Top 5: Reasons to use noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones bring up images of people on planes. It's an easy one to think of since planes are loud. But noise-canceling headphones come in handy in a lot of other situations. Don't just leave those headphones alone in a drawer between plane trips.
Here are the top five reasons, besides planes, to use noise-canceling headphones.
1. An open office
There's noise in the office and you need to focus. Pop these babies on and the world melts away. Especially useful if you work in a loud place like a data center.
2. On a train or bus
Yeah, planes are loud. But so are other modes of transport. Sometimes because of the noise made by the vehicles themselves, but often from the other travelers chatting away nearby.
3. Mowing the lawn
Sure you could pay the neighbor kid to do this for you, but then you wouldn't have the excuse to listen to that audiobook or podcast you've been meaning to get to.
4. Vacuuming
It's like mowing for inside. Your house will be cleaner and your podcast and audiobook list will be shorter.
5. Low-volume content
Have a lecture or conference session that didn't get recorded properly but you need to know what went on? Noise-canceling headphones can help you make some sense of it.
