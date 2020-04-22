Top 70 companies hiring remote workers during COVID-19
by in CXO on April 22, 2020, 8:58 AM PST

Industries currently searching for telecommuters include medical and health, computer and IT, customer service, education, sales, and finance, FlexJobs found.

FlexJobs released a list of the 70 companies hiring remote workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The list, released on Tuesday, was narrowed down from FlexJobs's 2020 list of the top 100 remote-friendly companies; these 70 are hiring the highest volume of remote jobs right now.  

"We've definitely seen an increase in people interested in working remotely and actively seeking remote jobs since the COVID-19 crisis began," said Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs. 

"The increase seems to be the result of several factors: Some folks have been recently laid off or fear they will be laid off soon. Others are activating their job search in a time of economic uncertainty to make sure they're ready," Reynolds said. "Some are seeking additional sources of income through part-time and project-based remote work. And others have decided they want to switch to a remote job rather than working on-site for safety concerns." 

COVID-19 has impacted the enterprise dramatically, resulting in layoffs, furloughs, and hiring freezes. However, some companies are still hiring, they may just not be as easy to find. This list aims to help job seekers locate employment during this economic tailspin, while maintaining social distancing practices. 

The most popular career fields hiring remote employees include medical and health, computer and IT, customer service, education and training, sales, and accounting and finance, according to a FlexJobs blog post

The specific jobs people can complete from home are vast. Popular job titles include accountant, customer service representative, nurse, project manager, recruiter, teacher, web developer, and writer, Reynolds said. 

Top 70 companies hiring remote workers 

The blog post identified the following 70 companies looking for telecommuters.

  1. Achieve Test Prep
  2. Aerotek
  3. Aetna
  4. AFIRM
  5. Alight Solutions
  6. Amazon
  7. Anthem, Inc.
  8. Appen
  9. Auth0
  10. BCD Travel
  11. Boldly
  12. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
  13. CACI International
  14. Cactus Communications
  15. CareCentrix
  16. Change Healthcare
  17. Cisco
  18. Citizens Bank
  19. Concentrix
  20. CrowdStrike
  21. CSI Companies
  22. CVS Health
  23. Dell
  24. Elastic
  25. EXL
  26. Fiserv
  27. Gartner
  28. GitHub
  29. GovernmentCIO
  30. Grand Canyon Education
  31. Grand Canyon University
  32. HashiCorp
  33. Haynes & Company
  34. Humana
  35. Invitae
  36. Jack Henry & Associates
  37. Johnson & Johnson
  38. JPMorgan Chase
  39. K12
  40. Kaplan
  41. Kelly Services
  42. Kforce
  43. LanguageLine Solutions
  44. Leidos
  45. Liberty Healthcare
  46. Lionbridge
  47. Liveops
  48. Magellan Health
  49. Novartis
  50. PAREXEL
  51. Paylocity
  52. Pearson Online & Blended Learning K-12
  53. Philips
  54. PRA Health Sciences
  55. Red Hat
  56. Robert Half International
  57. SAIC – Science Applications International Corporation
  58. Salesforce
  59. SAP
  60. Sutherland
  61. Syneos Health
  62. The Hartford
  63. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  64. Transcom
  65. TTEC
  66. Twilio
  67. UnitedHealth Group
  68. VIPKID
  69. VocoVision
  70. Williams-Sonoma

Tips for applying 

"Now is the time to be very proactive in your remote job search. Remote work is more in-demand than ever, so do what you can to be the perfect job seeker," Reynolds said. "Research companies that regularly offer remote work, as they're more likely to have the infrastructure in place right now to keep hiring." 

Applying for remote work may be a new experience for individuals. FlexJobs offered the following advice for those entering the process. 

  • Avoid scams

"Be on the lookout for scam jobs," Reynolds said. "Work-from-home scams are all-to-common in the remote job market. Know what scams typically look like so you can keep yourself safe." 

Reynolds outlined some of the telltale signs that signify a job posting might be a scam: 

  • The job listing sounds too good to be true, with language like quick money, unlimited earning potential, and free work-from-home jobs.
  • You're asked for money or sensitive personal data up front, either to secure your spot, buy a "work from home kit", get software, or other bogus reasons. 
  • There is a sense of urgency, or the recruiter is pushing you to accept the job now. Any legitimate company won't push you into accepting a job offer immediately.
  • The job post or email has obvious grammatical or spelling errors.
  • You're offered the job without a recruiter verifying your work experience or asking for references.
  • The job description is unusually vague or spends too much time discussing how easy the job is or how much money you'll make. It might have grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, or lots of capitalization and punctuation (!!! WORK FROM HOME $$$).

  • Write a remote-specific resume

Catering your resume to remote work can be beneficial for landing remote jobs. Even if the individual only has in-office experience, there are still skills that can be catered to remote work. 

"Make sure you tailor your resume and cover letter for every application, and highlight the skills it takes to be a great remote worker, like communication, time management, independent working, comfort with technology, and digital collaboration," Reynolds said.

"Your resume should also highlight any previous remote work experience you have. Even if that experience was only on occasion, it still counts as long as you were productive and effective during the times you worked from home," Reynolds added.

  • Prep for a video interview

Just because you can't meet in person doesn't mean there won't be an interview. Video interviews are the common mode of interviewing now that people are remote. People can prepare for video interviews by checking their network connection, dressing professionally, and doing their research on the interviewers. 

For more, check out How COVID-19 is impacting job seekers and hiring managers on TechRepublic. 

Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic.

Editor's Picks