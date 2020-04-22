Top 70 companies hiring remote workers during COVID-19

Industries currently searching for telecommuters include medical and health, computer and IT, customer service, education, sales, and finance, FlexJobs found.

FlexJobs released a list of the 70 companies hiring remote workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The list, released on Tuesday, was narrowed down from FlexJobs's 2020 list of the top 100 remote-friendly companies; these 70 are hiring the highest volume of remote jobs right now.

"We've definitely seen an increase in people interested in working remotely and actively seeking remote jobs since the COVID-19 crisis began," said Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs.

"The increase seems to be the result of several factors: Some folks have been recently laid off or fear they will be laid off soon. Others are activating their job search in a time of economic uncertainty to make sure they're ready," Reynolds said. "Some are seeking additional sources of income through part-time and project-based remote work. And others have decided they want to switch to a remote job rather than working on-site for safety concerns."

COVID-19 has impacted the enterprise dramatically, resulting in layoffs, furloughs, and hiring freezes. However, some companies are still hiring, they may just not be as easy to find. This list aims to help job seekers locate employment during this economic tailspin, while maintaining social distancing practices.

The most popular career fields hiring remote employees include medical and health, computer and IT, customer service, education and training, sales, and accounting and finance, according to a FlexJobs blog post.

The specific jobs people can complete from home are vast. Popular job titles include accountant, customer service representative, nurse, project manager, recruiter, teacher, web developer, and writer, Reynolds said.

Top 70 companies hiring remote workers

The blog post identified the following 70 companies looking for telecommuters.



Achieve Test Prep Aerotek Aetna AFIRM Alight Solutions Amazon Anthem, Inc. Appen Auth0 BCD Travel Boldly BroadPath Healthcare Solutions CACI International Cactus Communications CareCentrix Change Healthcare Cisco Citizens Bank Concentrix CrowdStrike CSI Companies CVS Health Dell Elastic EXL Fiserv Gartner GitHub GovernmentCIO Grand Canyon Education Grand Canyon University HashiCorp Haynes & Company Humana Invitae Jack Henry & Associates Johnson & Johnson JPMorgan Chase K12 Kaplan Kelly Services Kforce LanguageLine Solutions Leidos Liberty Healthcare Lionbridge Liveops Magellan Health Novartis PAREXEL Paylocity Pearson Online & Blended Learning K-12 Philips PRA Health Sciences Red Hat Robert Half International SAIC – Science Applications International Corporation Salesforce SAP Sutherland Syneos Health The Hartford Thermo Fisher Scientific Transcom TTEC Twilio UnitedHealth Group VIPKID VocoVision Williams-Sonoma

Tips for applying

"Now is the time to be very proactive in your remote job search. Remote work is more in-demand than ever, so do what you can to be the perfect job seeker," Reynolds said. "Research companies that regularly offer remote work, as they're more likely to have the infrastructure in place right now to keep hiring."

Applying for remote work may be a new experience for individuals. FlexJobs offered the following advice for those entering the process.

Avoid scams

"Be on the lookout for scam jobs," Reynolds said. "Work-from-home scams are all-to-common in the remote job market. Know what scams typically look like so you can keep yourself safe."

Reynolds outlined some of the telltale signs that signify a job posting might be a scam:

The job listing sounds too good to be true, with language like quick money, unlimited earning potential, and free work-from-home jobs.

You're asked for money or sensitive personal data up front, either to secure your spot, buy a "work from home kit", get software, or other bogus reasons.



There is a sense of urgency, or the recruiter is pushing you to accept the job now. Any legitimate company won't push you into accepting a job offer immediately.



The job post or email has obvious grammatical or spelling errors.



You're offered the job without a recruiter verifying your work experience or asking for references.



The job description is unusually vague or spends too much time discussing how easy the job is or how much money you'll make. It might have grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, or lots of capitalization and punctuation (!!! WORK FROM HOME $$$).



Write a remote-specific resume

Catering your resume to remote work can be beneficial for landing remote jobs. Even if the individual only has in-office experience, there are still skills that can be catered to remote work.

"Make sure you tailor your resume and cover letter for every application, and highlight the skills it takes to be a great remote worker, like communication, time management, independent working, comfort with technology, and digital collaboration," Reynolds said.

"Your resume should also highlight any previous remote work experience you have. Even if that experience was only on occasion, it still counts as long as you were productive and effective during the times you worked from home," Reynolds added.

Prep for a video interview

Just because you can't meet in person doesn't mean there won't be an interview. Video interviews are the common mode of interviewing now that people are remote. People can prepare for video interviews by checking their network connection, dressing professionally, and doing their research on the interviewers.

