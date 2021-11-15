Train in your free time to become an SQL expert

Learn the most in-demand data skill for tech pros with this course, which provides more than 60 hours of training.

Don't you think 2022 would be a great time to switch to a well-paid tech career? SQL skills are always very much in demand. For a limited time during our sitewide pre-Black Friday Sale, you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV to get Ultimate SQL Bootcamp for $27.30. It is designed for technical and non-technical professionals.

"SQL Database for Beginners" demonstrates how to structure your database correctly right from the first lesson. In addition to SQL, the "A SQL Server, ASP.NET, CSS, C# & jQuery Course" will also teach you a bit about HTML, CSS, C#, AJAX and jQuery, all of which will come in very handy.

"From 0 To 1: Heavy Lifting with SQL & Databases" is designed to help Excel professionals move into databases when spreadsheets are no longer enough. With "SQL Tutorial: Learn SQL with MySQL Database" you can learn skills that result in amazing career opportunities, such as a database administrator or a freelancer who can work from anywhere.

Level up your web development skills in "Learn Beginner PHP & MySQL the Easy Way," which covers SQL for developers, data encryption, database replication and more. This course is by Simon Sez IT, a preferred e-learning platform for people and companies because it focuses on stress-free learning and enhanced productivity.

"An Introduction to MySQL Database Development" and "SQL Database MasterClass: Go from Pupil to Master" use a practical hands-on approach to working with data. "Complete WAMP & MySQL Course" teaches you how to manipulate and manage massive amounts of data in just milliseconds.

Smart marketers make data-driven decisions. "SQL for Marketers" explains how to find the most profitable users and includes pre-built queries for extracting information about them.

Students love this bundle. Verified purchaser Elizabeth S. rated this bundle five stars and notes: "Ease of access and quality of training, well thought out and detailed instruction. Good value for the investment."

Don't miss this opportunity to master SQL; you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our sitewide pre-Black Friday Sale to get Ultimate SQL Bootcamp for only $27.30 (normally $408).

Prices subject to change.