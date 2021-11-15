Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

Train in your free time to become an SQL expert

by in Big Data on November 15, 2021, 3:00 AM PST

Learn the most in-demand data skill for tech pros with this course, which provides more than 60 hours of training.

database administrator working

Image: iStock/gorodenkoff

Don't you think 2022 would be a great time to switch to a well-paid tech career? SQL skills are always very much in demand. For a limited time during our sitewide pre-Black Friday Sale, you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV to get Ultimate SQL Bootcamp for $27.30. It is designed for technical and non-technical professionals.

"SQL Database for Beginners" demonstrates how to structure your database correctly right from the first lesson. In addition to SQL, the "A SQL Server, ASP.NET, CSS, C# & jQuery Course" will also teach you a bit about HTML, CSS, C#, AJAX and jQuery, all of which will come in very handy.

"From 0 To 1: Heavy Lifting with SQL & Databases" is designed to help Excel professionals move into databases when spreadsheets are no longer enough. With "SQL Tutorial: Learn SQL with MySQL Database" you can learn skills that result in amazing career opportunities, such as a database administrator or a freelancer who can work from anywhere.

Level up your web development skills in "Learn Beginner PHP & MySQL the Easy Way," which covers SQL for developers, data encryption, database replication and more. This course is by Simon Sez IT, a preferred e-learning platform for people and companies because it focuses on stress-free learning and enhanced productivity.

"An Introduction to MySQL Database Development" and "SQL Database MasterClass: Go from Pupil to Master" use a practical hands-on approach to working with data. "Complete WAMP & MySQL Course" teaches you how to manipulate and manage massive amounts of data in just milliseconds.

Smart marketers make data-driven decisions. "SQL for Marketers" explains how to find the most profitable users and includes pre-built queries for extracting information about them.

Students love this bundle. Verified purchaser Elizabeth S. rated this bundle five stars and notes: "Ease of access and quality of training, well thought out and detailed instruction. Good value for the investment."

Don't miss this opportunity to master SQL; you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our sitewide pre-Black Friday Sale to get Ultimate SQL Bootcamp for only $27.30 (normally $408).

Prices subject to change.

