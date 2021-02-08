Two partners develop a job board to help find talent for the Google Cloud partner ecosystem

The Partnercareers.com site was created by Google Cloud partners SADA and Appsbroker.

SADA, a global business and technology consultancy, and Appsbroker, one of Google Cloud's largest premier managed services partners in Europe, have created Partnercareers.com, a job board that allows Google Cloud partners to post job openings and build company profiles. The goal is to help partners identify talent that can support their growth and the growth of the Google Cloud Partner ecosystem, the MSPs said.

Demand for people who have used, sold, supported, or implemented Google Cloud infrastructure, services, and capabilities is increasing, the two companies said. The ability of Google Cloud partners to source talent is crucial to meeting growing customer demand and helping customers succeed in the cloud.

Launching Partnercareers.com will accelerate hiring at Google Cloud partner companies and help fulfill the supply-side of talent required to deliver on their Google Cloud projects, the MSPs said.

SEE: COVID-19 workplace policy (TechRepublic Premium)

"We've known for a long time that a potential impediment to our growth would be our ability to find and hire the top Google Cloud and cloud computing talent," said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA, in a statement. "We are growing so rapidly, we literally have openings in every department, from sales and marketing to engineering."

Partnercareers.com is a vehicle that will allow SADA and every other Google Cloud partner to grow its business and support companies worldwide that are pursuing Google Cloud-based digital transformation, Safoian added.

"Partnercareers.com was an idea developed with SADA to help attract the best talent to the Google Cloud ecosystem," and is provided free of charge to the entire ecosystem, added Mike Conner, founder and CEO of Appsbroker, in a statement. "I'd like to think in a few years' time that there will be thousands of talented people who have found their dream job in the Google Cloud ecosystem as a direct result of our endeavors."

Candidates can view job listings in the Partnercareers.com portal from partners who support the Google Cloud ecosystem in one place. Partnercareers.com will not collect any personal data or track personal information for any candidates, the MSPs said. The "apply now" button will redirect candidates to the specific partner's applicant tracking systems.

Partnercareers.com is open to Google Cloud partners, and for roles related to supporting customers on Google Cloud only. SADA and Appsbroker will share the responsibility for the creation, development, user engagement, user support, and ongoing marketing and maintenance of Partnercareers.com, the MSPs said.

SADA and Appsbroker said they will not have any visibility into applying applicants.

Partnercareers.com is wholly owned and operated by SADA and Appsbroker; access will be free from now until the end of June 2021.

Beginning July 1st, partners will be assessed a participation fee of $5,000 per one year term. The fees will be designated for site design and development, as well as costs associated with ongoing maintenance, customer service, and content moderators, the MSPs said.

"Organizations look to Google Cloud partners for help building a cloud strategy, migrating key workloads to Google Cloud, deploying services like Anthos, managing their cloud deployments and much, much more," said Nina Harding, chief of global partner programs and strategy at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Bringing the best talent into the Google Cloud ecosystem will be of tremendous benefit to customers, so we're excited to see this new resource for our ecosystem, spearheaded by Appsbroker and SADA."

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see