When you migrate to UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools are combined into a single cloud-based platform. Employees can sign into a one service for all communications, which is more efficient and easier to secure.

But migrating from a legacy system isn’t easy. Downtime, data transfer challenges, and frustrated customers can turn an upgrade into a headache.

With the right strategy, though, you can work with a good UCaaS provider to ensure a seamless migration — avoid interruptions, confusion, and angry calls from lost customers.

UCaaS migration challenges

Migrating from a legacy system

Moving from an older legacy system usually entails issues with compatibility, integration, and data migration. Some of the common problems include:

Incompatibility with cloud systems: Older PBX systems and analog devices often lack the integrations needed for modern UCaaS platforms.

Hardware dependency: Proprietary hardware ties businesses to outdated vendors and complicates upgrades.

Network limitations: Legacy routers and switches may not support the bandwidth or QoS requirements for seamless VoIP and video communication.

Device overload or redundancy: Separate tools for conferencing, faxing, and voicemail can create inefficiencies when consolidating systems.

Security vulnerabilities: Outdated devices may lack encryption or modern security protocols, posing risks during the migration process.

To mitigate these issues, businesses should carefully evaluate their current infrastructure and make any necessary updates before migrating to UCaaS. They should also work closely with their chosen provider to verify which devices will work and which must be upgraded before deployment.

Here is a list of some of the equipment that may throw a curveball during your UCaaS migration:

Analog desk phones: Older phones using copper wiring may need replacement with VoIP-compatible models.

PBX systems: On-premises systems often lack the features or integrations required for UCaaS platforms.

DECT phones: Wireless handsets designed for legacy systems may not support modern VoIP protocols.

Pagers: Standalone paging devices require consolidation into UCaaS to streamline internal communication.

PA systems: Public address systems may need upgrades to integrate with cloud-based UC platforms.

Fax machines: Physical fax devices often require a cloud-based fax solution to ensure compatibility.

Video conferencing equipment: Older hardware tied to proprietary platforms may not integrate with UCaaS video tools.

Routers and switches: Legacy network devices can bottleneck bandwidth, affecting UCaaS performance.

Call recording systems: Outdated recording hardware may not align with cloud-based call management.

Specialized industry devices: Tools like intercom systems in healthcare or retail handheld scanners might need reconfiguration or replacement.

Some of this equipment may work with an adapter, such as a VoIP gateway to support analog phones, or a fax ATA that supports a multifunction printer. Have the specs for technology like pagers, PA systems, and DECT devices on hand for discussions with vendors.

The key is finding out early on in the process what you are going to be able to keep using, and what needs to be fully replaced. If you discover late in the process that something won’t work, it will be much more complicated and costly to make a change.

Migrating from another cloud phone system

Many VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone service providers offer unified communications services, but sometimes they don’t support all of the channels and technology that a business requires — so businesses are forced to migrate to UCaaS. For more info, see this post about the differences between UCaaS vs VoIP and when each one works best.

The good news is that moving from a cloud phone system to UCaaS is often more straightforward than transitioning from a legacy system.

But it’s not without its challenges.

Adding messaging, video, and collaboration tools requires careful planning to avoid disruptions and ensure a smooth transition. Here are some common challenges people encounter during this type of UCaaS migration:

Feature overlap and redundancy: Businesses may already use separate tools for messaging or video that duplicate UCaaS capabilities.

User training and adoption: Employees used to simpler systems might need support learning new features.

Data integration and migration: Moving call logs, contacts, and voicemail between systems can be complex.

Network optimization: UCaaS places greater demands on bandwidth and network quality compared to a cloud phone system.

Customization adjustments: Replicating workflows and customizations from the cloud phone system may require extra configuration.

There are obvious benefits to consolidating different communication tools, such as messaging, video conferencing, and collaboration, which were previously handled by separate systems. But it requires careful planning to avoid redundancy, ensure smooth integration, and ensure that all employees are comfortable using the new platform.

Preparing for a smooth UCaaS migration

Set some goals so you’re sure of a smooth transition for your team and customers. Essential points to consider include:

Making sure your timeline is comprehensive and specific.

Adding milestones and deadlines for each phase of the project.

Assigning responsibilities to team members, such as data mapping and system testing.

Planning for roadblocks or unexpected challenges.

Setting up regular communication sessions with your UCaaS provider.

Next, it’s time to assess your current communications infrastructure. Some of the things to look for in your audit are:

How many employees and devices use the system.

The type and frequency of communication used, such as voice, video conferencing, and messaging.

Your current system functionalities and which ones are in use.

Current system limitations.

All the hardware and software you use to keep your system running.

Any licenses and subscriptions you might need to upgrade or renew.

Finally, identify recurring sources of friction that might negatively impact your migration process. Common pain points could include:

Low quality for calls.

Lack of features or limitations you have in the current system.

Difficulty collaborating across different teams, departments, or projects.

Frustration learning another system.

Hardware or software conflicts.

Issues related to employee surveillance and trust.

Inconsistent performance or reliability issues.

Lack of support from your current provider.

Complications adding or removing users and adjusting security settings.

Stakeholder frustration if they don’t understand the migration process.

The more thoroughly you plan ahead and coordinate with all stakeholders, the smoother your UCaaS migration will be. By involving key teams early, you can identify potential challenges and ensure that all systems are aligned. This will minimize the risk of disruptions or SLA agreement violations.

This proactive approach not only reduces the likelihood of service interruptions but also ensures a seamless experience for your customers, helping them adapt to the new system with minimal friction.

One last thing, although this ought to go without saying — make sure you have a backup of all vital information before you make the switch. Verify that you have a viable plan in place to retrieve any missing data.

Training employees for a UCaaS migration

Migrating systems like unified communications is difficult for your team as much as it is for you. To make sure everything goes according to the plan, you must have a training process in place.

Here are a few types of training your company should invest in:

Technical training for employees who will be responsible for using and managing the new system. This includes hands-on experience with the UCaaS platform as well as troubleshooting.

for employees who will be responsible for using and managing the new system. This includes hands-on experience with the UCaaS platform as well as troubleshooting. Communication training to ensure your team knows how to effectively use all of the communication channels offered by UCaaS. This is particularly important if you are switching from a system that uses email or phone calls.

to ensure your team knows how to effectively use all of the communication channels offered by UCaaS. This is particularly important if you are switching from a system that uses email or phone calls. Security training to educate employees on the importance of protecting sensitive information and following security protocols.

to educate employees on the importance of protecting sensitive information and following security protocols. Change management training to make sure your team is prepared for the transition and ready to adapt to new processes.

Some of your agents may be averse to change. Your employees are, after all, the ones who will have to learn how to use yet another piece of software, instead of simply making a phone call. Be sure to remain open to criticism and allow workers to voice complaints freely.

Migrating with the right UCaaS provider

While most UCaaS providers offer similar core services, their features, scalability, and integration capabilities differ widely. Providers vary in terms of focus — understanding what your business needs before you start searching will narrow down your options.

Migration itself can present challenges, especially if your current system uses older hardware. Some providers require new equipment, while others can accommodate existing devices, reducing costs. Many UCaaS vendors are also SIP trunk providers, which means many businesses will be able to continue using an on-premise PBX while they phase out old equipment.

Integration with existing tools like CRM systems or collaboration platforms is another important factor, as seamless connectivity can significantly impact workflow. Be sure to talk to all parties early on. Sales may have their own CRM or an outbound dialer that they want to keep using. Legal will have some thoughts about IVR compliance features and how to store recorded calls.

The quicker you can map out what everyone actually needs — and this will take time, you will have to hound people — the sooner you can start having meaningful conversations with UCaaS vendors.