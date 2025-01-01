Thinking about switching to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) so you can make calls over the internet instead of landlines? With a VoIP gateway you won’t have to replace your existing phones, fax machines, or other equipment.

This saves money on new hardware and avoids the hassle of retraining employees who are comfortable with the current phone setup. Any modern business phone service is going to have a range of gateways available to help companies make the transition to the cloud.

A VoIP gateway acts as a bridge, allowing older analog devices — or even an entire office of them — to connect seamlessly to cloud-based communication systems. By converting traditional analog signals into digital packets, a VoIP gateway enables your legacy devices to work with the internet-based systems powering today’s communications.

In this guide, we’ll explore how VoIP gateways work, the different types available, and practical tips for ensuring optimal performance and security. Whether you’re transitioning one device or an entire office, we’ll cover everything you need to know to make the process smooth and effective.

Does every analog phone work with VoIP gateways?

I wanted to speak to this quickly before we get into the weeds about VoIP gateways, because there is a little more nuance than I could fit into the headline.

Now, I’ve never personally encountered an analog phone that didn’t work with a VoIP gateway — but I know that they exist.

Typically, these non-compatible phones are specialty models that require specific voltage levels or use fancy signaling that’s not supported by the VoIP gateway. You may also run into proprietary digital phones designed for specific PBX systems that don’t work without special hardware or adapters.

To avoid problems, confirm that your VoIP gateway supports the specific devices you plan to use. I would double check if you have any older or specialized equipment, like DECT devices, for example.

In general, though, most analog phones equipment should work just fine with a VoIP gateway. After all, the technology is really not that complicated.

A VoIP gateway converts signal to packets

As long as you know the basics of computer networking, this should all be pretty straightforward.

Think of a VoIP gateway as a bridge between different types of networks that allows organizations to integrate legacy telephony equipment with modern VoIP phone services.

Analog equipment was designed to send signals over the PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network). The signal sent by these phones and fax machines doesn’t transmit over an IP network like the internet — it just won’t work at all — unless you have a VoIP gateway.

A VoIP gateway converts analog voice signals from traditional phone systems into digital data packets that can travel over an IP network. A VoIP gateway takes the voice from a phone, digitizes it, and sends it as packets over the internet or private network to the destination.

On the receiving end, it converts the digital data back into an analog signal for the recipient’s phone, enabling seamless communication. This two-way conversion process allows different types of communication systems — old and new — to work together efficiently.

VoIP gateway example

Consider a hotel that wants to lower costs with a VoIP phone system, but doesn’t want to have to buy new phones for every room. The VoIP gateway allows the hotel’s existing phones to connect to the hotel’s cloud phone system by converting the analog signals into digital data that can be sent over the internet.

This setup also opens the door to add useful VoIP features such as easier call routing, better voicemail options, and enhanced customer service, all without the need for a major overhaul of the hotel’s phone infrastructure.

Types of VoIP Gateways

There are a few different types of VoIP gateways that range from analog telephone adapters (ATAs) that support a single device and solutions designed to work for busy offices with hundreds of devices.

Single-port VoIP gateways are compact devices that connect one analog device, such as a fax machine or phone, to a VoIP network. These are ideal for small businesses or home offices with minimal communication needs, supporting a moderate number of concurrent calls, typically 10-30 depending on the device. They offer a cost-effective way to integrate analog equipment into a modern VoIP system without overhauling existing infrastructure.

For larger or busier environments, enterprise-grade VoIP gateways are designed to handle high call volumes and complex networks, such as in call centers or large offices. These devices are scalable and support both inbound and outbound communication, with advanced features like centralized control, CRM integration, and omnichannel support for voice, fax, and even video.

FXS (Foreign Exchange Station) gateways are used to connect multiple analog devices, such as phones and fax machines, to a VoIP network. They support multiple VoIP and fax codecs to ensure clear communication. and are a good option for businesses with multiple analog devices that need to transition to VoIP without replacing all hardware.

Fax-ATA (Analog Telephone Adapter) gateways are a specialized type of gateway designed for businesses that still rely on fax machines. These devices convert analog fax signals into digital data that can be transmitted over a VoIP network. Ideal for industries like healthcare or legal services, where faxing remains a key method of communication.

Session Border Controllers (SBCs) are used in conjunction with VoIP gateways to enhance security and ensure quality. SBCs monitor and manage traffic between networks, protecting against threats like fraud and VoIP Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, while also ensuring seamless communication between different VoIP systems. They are especially crucial in large-scale deployments or when connecting to external networks like the PSTN, ensuring smooth and secure VoIP operations.

Tips for using a VoIP gateway

1. Match VoIP codecs to business needs

VoIP codec selection directly affects both audio quality and bandwidth usage. Select one that fits your network’s capacity and the quality of calls you expect. G.729 offers low bandwidth usage while maintaining decent sound quality, ideal for networks with limited capacity. On the other hand, G.711 delivers high-quality sound but uses more bandwidth.

There’s not too much to think about here, but I wrote a whole post about choosing the right VoIP codec because it is important.

You can usually configure VoIP codecs in the settings of your VoIP gateway, PBX system, or individual IP phones. Depending on the system, you can set different codecs for different devices, users, or call types based on factors like bandwidth and call quality requirements.

2. Use a VoIP-friendly router

Not all routers are built to handle VoIP traffic effectively. Make sure your router supports Quality of Service (QoS) to prioritize voice traffic over data and other applications. VoIP routers handle voice data more efficiently and provide better stability for high-quality calls.

If your current router doesn’t support these features, consider upgrading to one designed specifically for VoIP use. It will be simpler to set up, perform better, and in the event something goes wrong, a good router will probably make finding and fixing common VoIP issues a lot easier.

3. Ensure reliable internet connectivity

A fast, stable internet connection is essential for VoIP. Run a free VoIP speed test if you are unsure about whether or not your connection can support all the new lines your gateway will enable.

Once it’s up, you will need to implement QOS settings to prioritize voice traffic and avoid disruptions from other high-bandwidth activities like video streaming or large downloads, especially during peak hours. Consider running VoIP on a VLAN as another way to separate voice traffic from the rest of the network. These are two important ways to optimize your VoIP network that ensure that real-time communications like VoIP get the steady connection they need.

4. Secure your gateway against threats

Both traditional and cloud phone systems are targeted by cybercriminals every day. There are always new forms of VoIP fraud, and these attacks that cost businesses millions of dollars every year. You should make yourself as unattractive a target for hackers as possible by following basic network security best practices, such as:

Change default passwords and usernames: Always change default login credentials on your VoIP gateway and devices to unique, strong passwords to avoid common security risks.

Always change default login credentials on your VoIP gateway and devices to unique, strong passwords to avoid common security risks. Update and patch regularly: Ensure that your VoIP gateway and connected devices are running the latest firmware and software updates to protect against security vulnerabilities.

Ensure that your VoIP gateway and connected devices are running the latest firmware and software updates to protect against security vulnerabilities. Limit access to the VoIP gateway: Restrict access to the VoIP gateway’s administrative interface by allowing only trusted IP addresses or through a secure VPN to prevent unauthorized remote access.

Restrict access to the VoIP gateway’s administrative interface by allowing only trusted IP addresses or through a secure VPN to prevent unauthorized remote access. Monitor for fraudulent calls: Set up alert systems to detect unusual call patterns, such as international calls or long-duration calls, which may indicate potential VoIP fraud.

5. Be proactive about network monitoring

Use network monitoring tools to track key metrics like latency, bandwidth usage, and packet loss. Persistent high latency or packet loss could signal hardware malfunctions, improper codec settings, or interference from other network traffic.

Watch for warning signs like frequent dropped calls, audio delays (latency), or choppy sound caused by jitter. If you notice unexplained call disruptions or poor quality despite a strong internet connection, it may be time to inspect your VoIP gateway’s configuration, firmware, or even its physical condition.

6. Avoid using Wi-Fi for VoIP

While wireless technology has done magnificent things for telephony, its instability and unpredictability pose challenges for VoIP calls. Wi-Fi technology increases the chances of network communication and VoIP quality issues like latency, network jitter, and packet loss.

These factors can significantly impact the clarity and reliability of voice calls, making Wi-Fi less ideal for VoIP gateways.

Encourage employees to use wired Ethernet connections whenever possible. Ethernet provides a stable and consistent connection, reducing the risk of call disruptions. Wired setups are especially beneficial in offices where high call quality is a priority, as they eliminate the variability associated with wireless networks.

When wired connections aren’t feasible, focus on optimizing wireless setups. Equip employees with high-quality Bluetooth VoIP headsets and ensure they have access to a strong, stable Wi-Fi signal.

Tools like Wi-Fi extenders or mesh networks can help minimize interference and improve call reliability, making wireless solutions a viable alternative in certain situations.