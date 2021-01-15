Want to work with robots all day? Here's what you need to do.

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Today's robots require engineering, data, and user experience skills to meet market demands.

Today, robots are doing much more than assembling cars. Robots work in the retail, security, hospitality, and logistic industries. These robots and robotic services include drones, chatbots, security patrols, and delivery vehicles—all safely and seamlessly working with and interacting with people. They are disinfecting schools and airports, doing basic housework chores, and even comforting adults and children.

These robots are complex devices that combine many separate platforms to fulfill their mission. Take the disinfecting robots that were one of the stars of CES 2021, which use UV light to clean rooms, for example The Unipin Ultraviolet Disinfection Robot can disinfect an area of 1,000 square meters in 100 minutes with a 99.99% disinfection rate, according to the company. The robot uses video monitoring and face recognition. It has wireless connectivity and navigates with LIDAR. Cleaning routes can run on a programmed route or be guided by a navigator. Engineers from multiple disciplines work together to produce these products.

At the other end of the spectrum are robots like the MOFLIN from Vanguard industries. This furry robot won a Best of Innovation Award in robotics at CES 2021 and makes noises and squirms. The "pet" uses artificial intelligence algorithms and sensors to learn from interactions with people and its surroundings. Robots designed to be human companions require an even broader set of skills to create and refine.

What do you need for a robotics career?

If you want to pursue a career in robotics or hire a robotics team it's important to fully understand the robotics landscape in today's business world and what it takes to build these products.

Qualified engineers are required to develop, test, and maintain these machines. Finding the right engineer, with the right experience and qualifications takes effort, determination, and a detailed description of the job at hand. This hiring kit for robotics engineers from TechRepublic Premium provides a foundation for your enterprise's next candidate search.

Companies need employees with data and other skills sets beyond robotics engineering to build machines to fulfill a wide range of tasks. For example, the Toyota Research Institute is using virtual reality (VR) and fleet learning to build robots that can take on domestic tasks. Researchers use VR to teach the domestic robots how to clean a surface. A researcher performs the task in virtual reality to show the robot how to complete the task. Job descriptions and hiring plans to support robotics initiatives must take into account the need for these skills as well.

If you need an overview of the robotics landscape in the business world, take a look at this report from TechRepublic Premium. It provides a snapshot of a survey that measured expectations around hiring and investment in robotics. Almost every industry except education has significant plans to expand the use of robotics systems. Manufacturing and logistics are most likely to do so, but this trend shows up even in public safety and retail.