Why 78% of organizations fail to get DevOps right

While many companies are moving toward DevOps processes and tools that fit that framework, few are actually implementing the workflow with the fidelity needed to make teams more productive, according to a Thursday report from 2nd Watch.

DevOps refers to the practice of operations and development engineers working together within a common service lifecycle, from application design through development, production, and support. Successful DevOps implementations are shown to lead to faster recovery times and lower failure rates, some studies have found, making the workflow a strong choice for many enterprises.

"In order to transform a business into a DevOps organization, companies should work towards bringing separate operating groups together as a single team," Jeff Aden, executive vice president of marketing and business development at 2nd Watch, said in a press release.

However, 78% of the 1,000 IT professionals surveyed said that their organizations continue to have separate teams for managing infrastructure/operations and development—meaning that DevOps is still not fully underway.

Some 60% of respondents said they are using infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform, Configuration Management, and Kubernetes, while 38% said they are managing infrastructure manually. This not only means that they are not practicing DevOps, but that they are not managing infrastructure in a way that is compatible with the workflow, the report noted.

When it comes to testing code, the majority of IT professionals reported that they are using proactive practices that would benefit a DevOps organization. Nearly 75% of respondents said they do some form of consistent code testing, while 25% said they have little or no code testing processes in place at all.

In terms of code deployment and management, 30% of respondents said they use a manual process, while 70% use some form of an automated pipeline.

Some 28% of IT professionals said that their development, test, and production environments are managed completely independent of one another, while 47% said they share some portion of code but are not managed through identical processes. The remaining 25% are managing identically, using the same code and processes.

The survey also asked respondents how they are notified when a application, process, or system fails. More than 21% said that they are alerted by an end user—a surprisingly high amount for large companies, the report noted. Another 32% said that someone in operations watching a dashboard alerts them, 23% said third-party tools like New Relic and Pingdom help them monitor their apps, and 25% said monitoring was built into the pipeline, apps, and infrastructure, sending notifications immediately.

"The results reveal the 80/20 rule, where slightly more than 20% of respondents are actually engaging in DevOps in its purest form today," Aden said in the release. "There is still a tremendous opportunity for companies to modernize their organizations to accelerate development and remain competitive in the marketplace."

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

78% of IT professionals said that their organizations have separate teams for managing infrastructure/operations and development. — 2nd Watch, 2018

60% of IT professionals said they are using infrastructure-as-code tools, while 38% said they are managing infrastructure manually. — 2nd Watch, 2018

