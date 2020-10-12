Why I'm skipping the iPhone 12 and keeping my iPhone 11

When Apple announces the new iPhone 12, I'm not interested. Here's why.

Last year, I waited in a virtual line at Apple at midnight in September and ordered the iPhone 11 Pro Max the moment it went on sale. I wanted the phone in midnight green and I was willing to pay $1,449 for the 512GB version since the 256GB model was already sold out minutes after becoming available online.

Fast forward to October 2020. I'm sticking with my iPhone 11 Pro Max. I'm not buying the iPhone 12. It doesn't matter to me what the iPhone 12 can offer if Apple announces it as expected this week.

Before I purchased the iPhone 11 Pro Max, I had an iPhone 7 Plus, and despite, or perhaps because of, my job covering the latest in tech, I was perfectly happy with what the 7 Plus provided until the home button starting sticking and the battery started draining by midday. I see cool new tech every day as part of my job at TechRepublic, and I know how fast tech changes. As a result, spending over $1,000 on something that won't offer substantially new features isn't worth it.

Yes, that even means 5G, which is expected on the iPhone 12. I tested the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for work and it's a fantastic phone with 5G, but it's not a feature that I'm willing to pay for. 5G isn't even available yet in the city where I live, so that makes it an easy decision.

What I love about the iPhone 11 Pro Max

The features that convinced me to buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the first place are still solid reasons to keep it. The camera system is fantastic. It takes great 4K videos, too. The 6.5-inch screen is bright and the largest yet on an iPhone, and even after a year of use, the battery still has at least half of its power left at the end of the day. With my old iPhone 7 Plus, I would run out of battery power by mid-afternoon or earlier. The iPhone 11 Pro Max also charges up to 50% in 30 minutes with a fast 18W charger.

It's not just the battery that makes the iPhone 11 Pro Max work so efficiently - it's the A13 Bionic chip and the Super Retina XDR display that's more power efficient.

But back to the camera. It's truly amazing. My pets and kid have never looked so good. There's a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. When the phone first came out, people were calling it the fidget spinner of cameras due to the three lens on the rear of the phone. Call it what you will, but it works quite well.

What I don't like about the iPhone 11 Pro Max

After living with it for nearly 13 months, there's not much to complain about. I don't really use the Control Center, and after I cancelled my Apple Card I stopped using Apple Pay. Mostly because it was too handy to buy things late at night. My biggest complaint about the phone is the $1,449 price tag, but I knew about that when I bought it.

What it would take for me to buy a new iPhone

I'll spring for a new iPhone when my iPhone 11 Pro Max either breaks, or a new iPhone comes out with features that I can't resist. That would include 5G if I had 5G in my city, or extra storage, a better screen and longer-lasting battery at a lower price.

What to do if you want to buy the next iPhone

If you're interested in a new iPhone, then tune in to Apple's event on Tuesday. It's the anticipated day for an announcement on the iPhone 12. It starts at 10am PDT on the US West coast and 1pm EDT on the US East coast.

