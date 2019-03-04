Why Powershell is now one of the most popular programming languages

Powershell has entered the TIOBE index top 50 coding languages. Here's why.

Powershell—the 12-year-old scripting language—has re-entered the TIOBE index top 50 most popular programming languages in its March ranking.

The index is a monthly indicator of the popularity of coding languages, created based on the number of skilled engineers, courses, and third-party vendors worldwide. Search engines including Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Wikipedia, Amazon, YouTube and Baidu are used to calculate the ratings. While the index does not rank the best programming languages, it is meant to check whether a developer's programming skills are up to date, or to make decisions about what languages should be adopted when building a new software system.

Powershell is typically used for basic scripting, the index noted. The language had only been available for Windows until three years ago, when Microsoft open sourced it.

In 2018, Microsoft released Powershell Core for the Ubuntu Snap Store, as part of PowerShell Core's release of a snap package. Powershell Core is open source and runs on all major platforms—likely a major reason why Powershell is growing in popularity again, the index noted.

Powershell now comes in at no. 45 on the TIOBE index, just below Kotlin, Julia, Haskell, and Hack. Java, C, Python, and C++ come in at the top of the list this month.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Powershell reentered the TIOBE index top 50 in March, coming in at no. 45.

Powershell's growth in popularity is likely due to Microsoft open sourcing it.

