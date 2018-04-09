Will my computer run the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update?

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The Windows 10 Spring Creators Update is due to release this week with no change to minimum hardware requirements. All computers that received the Fall Creators Update are eligible for the Spring.

Windows 10 laptops running Intel Atom Clover Trail chips are not eligible for the Spring Creators Update and have only received security updates since the Windows 10 Anniversary Update.

Microsoft is expected to release the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update this week as a free download for eligible Windows 10 machines.

Like last year's Fall Creators Update, the Spring Creators Update is loaded with new features and tools designed to improve the Windows 10 experience for both consumers and enterprise users.

As is always the case with a large update, users want to know if their computer is eligible for an upgrade to the latest version. In the case of the Spring Creators Update the short answer is yes, but with a few possible complications.

No change to minimum specs

The minimum specs needed to run Windows 10 are surprisingly low, and they haven't changed with the Spring Creators Update. All you need in your PC is:

Processor: 1GHz or faster processor or SoC

Keep in mind, of course, that those are bare minimum specs, and most computers that meet but don't exceed them will only be able to run the most basic of tasks. As TechRepublic's Nick Heath points out in his Spring Creators Update cheat sheet, Windows recommends at least 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and at least a 4th-generation Intel processor, far more than the minimum requirements.

It's also important to note that while the minimum requirements to run Windows 10 haven't changed, there are still a few select laptops that aren't eligible for the update. Those affected may already know, however, because they weren't able to receive the Fall Creators Update either.

The problem stems from the Intel Atom Clover Trail mobile chipsets the affected laptops contain. Microsoft ended support for Clover Trail chips after the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, but affected machines are still able to receive security updates—they just won't ever get new Windows 10 features.

You can tell if your Windows 10 laptop is affected by opening Settings, clicking on System, and then on About. If the About screen says your processor is an Intel Atom Z2520, Z2560, Z2580, or Z2760 you're out of luck.

The Spring Creators Update hasn't officially been released, so determining if you are eligible by checking the updates screen won't work—you'll have to wait like everybody else unless you're willing to take the steps to get it early.

