Windows 10: Lists of vocal commands for speech recognition and dictation

Windows 10 allows users to talk to their computers, but the list of possible commands is significant. We provide a handy reference to the most common speech recognition commands.

Practically from the beginning, navigating commands in Microsoft Windows has been made easier by the inclusion of keyboard shortcut combinations. For some people, these shortcuts are often faster than using the mouse and the GUI. However, for some tasks, an even more efficient method for commanding Windows 10 is available—speech recognition and the power of vocal commands.

The list of potentially useful vocal commands for the Windows 10 speech recognition feature is considerable. Recognized commands range from simple tasks like opening applications to more complex jobs like editing documents. While it is not likely a user will remember all the various commands, it is possible that more than a few vocal commands will be useful enough to become a standard part of their Windows 10 tool kit.

Vocal commands for speech recognition and dictation in Windows

Activating speech recognition and dictation features in Microsoft Windows 10 requires a visit to several configuration screens, the first of which is shown in Figure A.

Figure A

Once the feature is active in Windows 10, you may reach the speech recognition interface by using the keyboard shortcut combination of Windows Key + H. Of course, your system microphone will also have to be active.

Table A provides a list of common speech recognition commands in Windows 10. Note, you can also get help from the system at any time by asking, "What can I say?" If a word or phrase is shown in bold, it is an example that can be replaced with similar words to get the result you want.

Table A—Common speech recognition commands in Windows 10

To do this Say this Open Start Start Open Cortana Press Windows C Open Search Press Windows S Perform an action in an app Right-click; press Windows Z; press Ctrl B Select an item by its name File; Start; View Select an item or icon Click Recycle Bin; click Computer; click file name Double-click an item Double-click Recycle Bin; double-click Computer; double-click file name Switch to an open app Switch to Paint; switch to WordPad; switch to program name; switch application Scroll in one direction Scroll up; scroll down; scroll left; scroll right Insert a new paragraph or new line in a document New paragraph; new line Select a word in a document Select word Select a word and start to correct it Correct word Select and delete specific words Delete word Show a list of applicable commands What can I say? Update the list of speech commands that are currently available Refresh speech commands Turn on listening mode Start listening Turn off listening mode Stop listening Move the Speech Recognition microphone bar Move speech recognition Minimize the microphone bar Minimize speech recognition

Table B provides a list of common dictation commands in Windows 10. If a word or phrase is shown in bold, it is an example that can be replaced with similar words to get the result you want. To insert punctuation while dictating a document, simple say the word. For example, "comma" will insert a comma, etc.

Table B—Common dictation commands in Windows 10

To do this Say this Insert a new line in the document New line Insert a new paragraph in the document New paragraph Insert a tab Tab Insert the literal word (for example, insert the word "comma" instead of the punctuation mark) Literal word Insert the numeral form of a number (for examples, insert 3 instead of the word three) Numeral number Put the cursor before a specific word Go to word Put the cursor after a specific word Go after word Don't insert a space before the next word No space Go to the start of the current sentence Go to start of sentence Go to the start of the current paragraph Go to start of paragraph Go to the start of the current document Go to start of document Go to the end of the current sentence Go to end of sentence Go to the end of the current paragraph Go to end of paragraph Go to the end of the current document Go to end of document Select a word in the current document Select word Select a word range in the current document Select word range; select word through word Select all text in the current document Select all Select a number of words before the location of the cursor Select previous 20 words; select previous 10 words Select a number of words after the location of the cursor Select next 20 words; select next 10 words Select the last text you dictated Select that Clear the selection on the screen Clear selection Capitalize the first letter of a word Caps word Capitalize all the letters of a word All caps word Make all the letters in a word lowercase No caps word Change the next number of words to uppercase Change next 10 words to uppercase Change the next number of words to lowercase Change next 10 words to lowercase Delete the previous sentence Delete previous sentence Delete the next sentence Delete next sentence Delete the previous paragraph Delete previous paragraph Delete the next paragraph Delete next paragraph Delete the selected or last dictated text Delete that

Table C provides a list of common Windows 10 application and Windows commands. If a word or phrase is shown in bold, it is an example that can be replaced with similar words to get the result you want.

Table C—Common Windows 10 application and windows commands (Microsoft)

To do this Say this Select an item by its name File; Start; View Select an item or icon Click Recycle Bin; click Computer; click file name Double-click an item Double-click Computer; double-click Recycle Bin; double-click folder name Right-click an item Right-click Computer; right-click Recycle Bin; right-click folder name Minimize all windows to show your desktop Show desktop Select something if you don't know what it's called Show numbers (Numbers will appear on the screen for every item in the active window. Say an item's corresponding number to select it.) Select a numbered item 19 OK; 5 OK Double-click a numbered item Double-click 19; double-click 5 Right-click a numbered item Right-click 19; right-click 5 Open an app Open Paint; open WordPad; open app name Switch to an open app Switch to Paint; switch to WordPad; switch to app name; switch application Close an app Close that; close Paint; close Documents Minimize Minimize that; minimize Paint; minimize Documents Maximize Maximize that; maximize Paint; maximize Documents Restore Restore that; restore Paint; restore Documents Cut Cut that; Cut Copy Copy that; Copy Paste Paste Delete Delete that; Delete Undo Undo that; Scratch that; Undo Scroll in one direction Scroll up; Scroll down; Scroll right; Scroll left Scroll an exact distance in pages Scroll down 2 pages; Scroll up 10 pages Scroll an exact distance in other units Scroll up 5; Scroll down 7 Go to a field in a form or app Go to field name; Go to Subject; Go to Address; Go to cc

