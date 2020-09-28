Windows 10: Lists of vocal commands for speech recognition and dictation

Windows 10 allows users to talk to their computers, but the list of possible commands is significant. We provide a handy reference to the most common speech recognition commands.
Practically from the beginning, navigating commands in Microsoft Windows has been made easier by the inclusion of keyboard shortcut combinations. For some people, these shortcuts are often faster than using the mouse and the GUI. However, for some tasks, an even more efficient method for commanding Windows 10 is available—speech recognition and the power of vocal commands.
SEE: TechRepublic Premium editorial calendar: IT policies, checklists, toolkits, and research for download (TechRepublic Premium)
The list of potentially useful vocal commands for the Windows 10 speech recognition feature is considerable. Recognized commands range from simple tasks like opening applications to more complex jobs like editing documents. While it is not likely a user will remember all the various commands, it is possible that more than a few vocal commands will be useful enough to become a standard part of their Windows 10 tool kit.
Vocal commands for speech recognition and dictation in Windows
Activating speech recognition and dictation features in Microsoft Windows 10 requires a visit to several configuration screens, the first of which is shown in Figure A.
Figure A
Once the feature is active in Windows 10, you may reach the speech recognition interface by using the keyboard shortcut combination of Windows Key + H. Of course, your system microphone will also have to be active.
SEE: Robotic process automation: A cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Table A provides a list of common speech recognition commands in Windows 10. Note, you can also get help from the system at any time by asking, "What can I say?" If a word or phrase is shown in bold, it is an example that can be replaced with similar words to get the result you want.
Table A—Common speech recognition commands in Windows 10
To do this
Say this
Open Start
Start
Open Cortana
Press Windows C
Open Search
Press Windows S
Perform an action in an app
Right-click; press Windows Z; press Ctrl B
Select an item by its name
File; Start; View
Select an item or icon
Click Recycle Bin; click Computer; click file name
Double-click an item
Double-click Recycle Bin; double-click Computer; double-click file name
Switch to an open app
Switch to Paint; switch to WordPad; switch to program name; switch application
Scroll in one direction
Scroll up; scroll down; scroll left; scroll right
Insert a new paragraph or new line in a document
New paragraph; new line
Select a word in a document
Select word
Select a word and start to correct it
Correct word
Select and delete specific words
Delete word
Show a list of applicable commands
What can I say?
Update the list of speech commands that are currently available
Refresh speech commands
Turn on listening mode
Start listening
Turn off listening mode
Stop listening
Move the Speech Recognition microphone bar
Move speech recognition
Minimize the microphone bar
Minimize speech recognition
Table B provides a list of common dictation commands in Windows 10. If a word or phrase is shown in bold, it is an example that can be replaced with similar words to get the result you want. To insert punctuation while dictating a document, simple say the word. For example, "comma" will insert a comma, etc.
Table B—Common dictation commands in Windows 10
To do this
Say this
Insert a new line in the document
New line
Insert a new paragraph in the document
New paragraph
Insert a tab
Tab
Insert the literal word (for example, insert the word "comma" instead of the punctuation mark)
Literal word
Insert the numeral form of a number (for examples, insert 3 instead of the word three)
Numeral number
Put the cursor before a specific word
Go to word
Put the cursor after a specific word
Go after word
Don't insert a space before the next word
No space
Go to the start of the current sentence
Go to start of sentence
Go to the start of the current paragraph
Go to start of paragraph
Go to the start of the current document
Go to start of document
Go to the end of the current sentence
Go to end of sentence
Go to the end of the current paragraph
Go to end of paragraph
Go to the end of the current document
Go to end of document
Select a word in the current document
Select word
Select a word range in the current document
Select word range; select word through word
Select all text in the current document
Select all
Select a number of words before the location of the cursor
Select previous 20 words; select previous 10 words
Select a number of words after the location of the cursor
Select next 20 words; select next 10 words
Select the last text you dictated
Select that
Clear the selection on the screen
Clear selection
Capitalize the first letter of a word
Caps word
Capitalize all the letters of a word
All caps word
Make all the letters in a word lowercase
No caps word
Change the next number of words to uppercase
Change next 10 words to uppercase
Change the next number of words to lowercase
Change next 10 words to lowercase
Delete the previous sentence
Delete previous sentence
Delete the next sentence
Delete next sentence
Delete the previous paragraph
Delete previous paragraph
Delete the next paragraph
Delete next paragraph
Delete the selected or last dictated text
Delete that
Table C provides a list of common Windows 10 application and Windows commands. If a word or phrase is shown in bold, it is an example that can be replaced with similar words to get the result you want.
Table C—Common Windows 10 application and windows commands (Microsoft)
To do this
Say this
Select an item by its name
File; Start; View
Select an item or icon
Click Recycle Bin; click Computer; click file name
Double-click an item
Double-click Computer; double-click Recycle Bin; double-click folder name
Right-click an item
Right-click Computer; right-click Recycle Bin; right-click folder name
Minimize all windows to show your desktop
Show desktop
Select something if you don't know what it's called
Show numbers (Numbers will appear on the screen for every item in the active window. Say an item's corresponding number to select it.)
Select a numbered item
19 OK; 5 OK
Double-click a numbered item
Double-click 19; double-click 5
Right-click a numbered item
Right-click 19; right-click 5
Open an app
Open Paint; open WordPad; open app name
Switch to an open app
Switch to Paint; switch to WordPad; switch to app name; switch application
Close an app
Close that; close Paint; close Documents
Minimize
Minimize that; minimize Paint; minimize Documents
Maximize
Maximize that; maximize Paint; maximize Documents
Restore
Restore that; restore Paint; restore Documents
Cut
Cut that; Cut
Copy
Copy that; Copy
Paste
Paste
Delete
Delete that; Delete
Undo
Undo that; Scratch that; Undo
Scroll in one direction
Scroll up; Scroll down; Scroll right; Scroll left
Scroll an exact distance in pages
Scroll down 2 pages; Scroll up 10 pages
Scroll an exact distance in other units
Scroll up 5; Scroll down 7
Go to a field in a form or app
Go to field name; Go to Subject; Go to Address; Go to cc
Also see
- How to become a software engineer: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Zoom vs. Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco WebEx and Skype: Choosing the right video-conferencing apps for you (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
- Hiring Kit: Application engineer (TechRepublic Premium)
- Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) for business: Everything you need to know (ZDNet)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- It takes work to keep your data private online. These apps can help (CNET)
- Must-read coverage: Programming languages and developer career resources (TechRepublic on Flipboard)